MSM Blames Climate Change For Rise In Covid Jab Related Heart Attacks & Strokes

The establishment now want us to believe that the increasing rates of heart attacks and strokes are due to “extreme heat waves spawned by climate change.”

New research published last week, has managed to link a surge in cardiovascular deaths to hot temperatures, which will, apparently, hurt black and older people at more than others.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The study claims that by the middle of the century deaths linked to extreme heat could triple if nothing is done to curb the greenhouse gas emissions

So rather than addressing the elephant in the room, the MSM instead tells us how weather and “greenhouses gas emissions” are responsible for about 5,500 excess cardiovascular deaths every year.

Natural news reports: Even if the United States adopts many of the extreme global warming impositions being pushed by the globalists right now, it will only trim about 1,200 excess deaths off that figure, still leaving 4,300 excess deaths per year due to weather-related heart problems, the study insists.

According to the researchers involved with the study, everyone except white people – of course – bear the highest risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke due to bad weather, which means something has to be done to give them special treatment.

“The public health impact of climate change is falling on individuals who live on the margins of our society,” claims Sameed Khatana, a cardiologist and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania‘s Perelman School of Medicine.

“Any policy action or mitigation efforts really need to be tailored towards individuals who are most vulnerable.”

Is it extreme heat or COVID jabs that are killing the human heart?

An earlier model put together by Khatana and his colleagues at Penn claims that deaths from heart attack and stroke rise in direct relation to the number of “extreme heat days” that occur in a given year.

“Extreme heat days,” by the way, is defined as having a heat index – a measure of apparent temperature that is a product of ambient temperature and relative humidity – that is at or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Using data collected from all 3,108 counties in the contiguous U.S. between the years of 2008 and 2017, the team claims to have found that the more really hot days there are, the more people are dying from heart issues.

By the year 2019, the so-called “experts” say, there were 54 extreme heat days per year, on average, resulting in about 1,651 climate-related deaths every year.

Keep in mind that this is a very small proportion of the overall number of cardiovascular deaths that occur in the U.S. every year. It is a mere drop in the bucket, relatively speaking, and points to an agenda that has been on the rise in recent years ever since Operation Warp Speed.

To keep a lid on the flood of heart-related deaths that have occurred ever since COVID jabs were unleashed, “science” is desperately seeking some other alternative excuse to cover for this mass pharmaceutical genocide.

Warm weather has existed since the beginning of time. Not only that, but the world appears to be in a cooling phase right now rather than a warming one, so the “extreme heat” excuse is not all that compelling.

According to the climate-pushing media, extreme heat is an “unacknowledged disaster,” causing more deaths each year in the U.S. than any other weather-related event. Is this actually true, though?

Their proposed solution is to create new “heat officer” positions to patrol the streets in search of heart-destroying hot weather. These heat officers will then be tasked with communicating to the public the alleged risks involved with exposing oneself to hot days.

The latest news about the always-changing climate hoax narrative can be found at Climate.news.