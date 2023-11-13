Netanyahu Admits He Turned Israel Into ‘Covid Vaccine Lab’ for Pfizer

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently admitted that in late 2020 he had turned Israel into a giant human “laboratory for Pfizer”.

During an February 2023 interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, he revealed that he had used the Israeli people as guinea pigs by exchanging their medical and genetic data for Pfizer’s Covid-19 experimental ‘vaccines’.

He proudly admitted to persuading Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla into provide Israel with enough shots so it could be the first nation to get beyond COVID-19.

In exchange, Netanyahu offered Bourla Israel’s medical database in order for Pfizer to evaluate what effect the shots were having on people.

“I described that in my book, my conversations with Albert Bourla, Pfizer, and I persuaded him to give tiny Israel then the necessary vaccines to get us out first from the COVID. And the reason I could do that is because we have…a medical database. Ninety-eight percent of our population has digitized medical records…I said we’ll use that, to tell you whether these vaccines….what they do to people” Netanyahu said, before adding:

“So Israel became, if you will, the lab for Pfizer, and that’s how we did it”

Liberty Council reports: In February 2021, Bourla also stated that the people of Israel were the world’s COVID-19 vaccine laboratory.

“I believe Israel has become the world’s lab right now because they are using only our vaccine at this state and they have vaccinated a very big part of their population, so we can study both economy and health indices,” Bourla said.

Netanyahu has been seeking to launch Israel into the global digital health sector for several years. He stated the sector is estimated at $6 trillion and he believes Israel could obtain up to 10 percent of the market share through his nation’s medical data. In 2018, he had announced at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland a national digital health plan for Israel, which is now the medical database he gave Pfizer access to that encompasses the medical files of nearly nine million Israeli residents. Netanyahu’s office states it’s “the second largest digital database in the world.”

“This is a huge asset,” Netanyahu said in 2018. “We want to make this available to researchers and developers and enterprises.”

In the recent February 2023 interview with Dr. Peterson, Netanyahu explained how he wants to take the now populated database one step further into genetics.

“I intend to bring on that base of personal medical records for [the] entire population, a genetic database. Give me a saliva sample…I’m sure most people would do it. Maybe we’ll pay them,” stated Netanyahu.

After potentially paying the Israeli people for their genetic data, Netanyahu noted that the genetic record of Israel’s robust population would be “a very powerful engine.”

“This is a very powerful engine. Now let pharma companies, let medical companies, let them run algorithms on this database. But you can create a biotechnological industry that is unheard of right now, unheard of, unimagined even.”

While big medical data analysis can be used to pinpoint health concerns for large numbers of people, dangers exist with big data in the hands of big corporations and government, such as breaches, misuses and even misrepresentation of the data to the public. For instance, Israel’s Ministry of Health (IMOH), which supports Netanyahu’s database initiatives, pushes the narrative that the Pfizer COVID-19 shot is “safe and effective” even after being presented with evidence to the contrary. A leaked video recording reveals researchers in June 2022 showed the IMOH data of serious and long-term side effects associated with Pfizer’s shot, yet Israeli health officials claimed quite the opposite in an August 2022 report, titled “Phenomena reported by the public in close proximity to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, summary report for the period 12/2021/31-05/2022,” which stated that serious side effects were uncommon and short-term.

The researchers who filed the report studied data from December 2021 to May 2022 from Israel’s vaccine adverse event reporting system, which is akin to the VAERS system in the United States. Ironically, Israel’s system had only become an effective tool in December 2021, nearly a full year after Netanyahu’s deal with Pfizer. And according to vaccination data in September 2021, approximately 65 percent of Israel’s population was already vaccinated and Israel was already offering fourth booster doses to some demographics well before the system was in place.

The August 2022 report from the IMOH revealed more than 6,000 adverse events from the 18 million shot doses received from Pfizer since December 2020. However, the report only studied a six-month period (December 2021 to May 2022) after the adverse reporting system became operational nearly a year after Israel began administering the shots. Many of the adverse events were side effects not previously listed publicly by Pfizer, which included menstrual irregularities, various neurological side effects, musculoskeletal injuries, GI problems and kidney and urinary system problems. Due to time and resources, the research team noted they only looked at the top five side effects, which excluded other common side effects such as cardiovascular issues like myocarditis.

Dr. Yaffa Shir-Raz, a health communication researcher and health journalist at Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel, translated the June 2022 video from Hebrew into English, and summarized how the researchers told the IMOH that careful thought was needed on how to present their findings to the public since the findings contradicted IMOH’s safety and efficacy claims.

In her translation and summary into English, Shir-Raz indicated the researchers established a causal link between Pfizer’s shot and adverse events. She said, “The research team repeatedly stressed during the discussion that their findings indicate that — contrary to what we were told so far — in many cases, serious adverse events are long-term, that last weeks, months, a year, or even more, and in some cases — ongoing, so that the side effect still lasted when the study was over.”

Shir-Raz further translated the remarks of the researchers, who said, “We’ll have to think medical-legal – how to present our findings to avoid lawsuits. Why? Because of quite a few side effects [and] we said: ‘OK, it exists and reports exist, but still get vaccinated.’”

Instead of publishing the findings to the public in a transparent manner, the IMOH report told the public they found no new adverse events, and that the events were not necessarily caused by the COVID injection.

Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, stated “This suggests that there is widespread corruption in the medical community, government agencies, among public health officials, the mainstream media, and social media companies worldwide: they will not acknowledge any event that goes against the mainstream narrative.

“This is a level of corruption that is unprecedented,” Kirsch continued. “The atrocities here are clear-cut.”