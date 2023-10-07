Study Finds Trans People Taking Hormones Have ‘Significantly Increased Risk’ Of Deadly Health Conditions

All transgender individuals taking “gender-affirming” hormone drugs have a ‘significantly increased risk’ of experiencing deadly health conditions according to a new study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology.

The data revealed that transgenders of both biological sexes were at a risk of suffering deadly health conditions including heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure and high blood fat and cholesterol levels.

InfoWars reports: 2,671 transgender Danes were examined over a five-year period time for the study.

One finding was that biological men using estrogen to transition into a “woman” were 93 percent more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease than other biological men and 73 percent more likely than biological women.

The study also found a higher risk of type 2 diabetes among trans people using gender therapies.

It’s one thing that adults are suffering from their decisions to take these hormone-altering compounds, but groups like Planned Parenthood are also pushing children as young as 12 years old to take hormone replacement therapies.

The transgender pharmaceutical industry is rapidly growing, but are the chemical concoctions even safe for the trans community?