NATO Chief Tells Zelensky That Ukraine’s “Rightful Place Is In NATO”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg paid a surprise visit to the Ukraine capital on Thursday to tell President Volodymyr Zelensky that his countrys “place is in NATO.”

The NATO chief told Zelensky: “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO, and over time, our support will help you make this possible”.

According to Poiltico: Ukraine’s government formally requested “accelerated accession” to join NATO in September last year. But while NATO promised in 2008 that Ukraine will eventually become a member, most allies — including the U.S. — have been wary of creating a concrete pathway to the alliance for Kyiv while war rages on.

The issue has fueled frustration and disagreements within the alliance. While all allies agree Ukraine cannot become part of NATO right now, some Eastern flank members are pushing for the alliance to give Kyiv at least a symbolic gesture that it is moving closer to NATO.

InfoWars reports: So, despite acknowledgment across the board it’s not the right time to make Ukraine a member of the group, the NATO chief still decided to provoke Russia.

Stoltenberg even provided a timeframe as to when this might be decided, saying it would be “high on the agenda” when preparing for “the Vilnius Summit,” which takes place in July.

Perhaps foreshadowing what’s to come, Zelensky suggested the Vilnius Summit “could become historic,” telling Stoltenberg, “Thank you for starting our negotiations. I am sure that we will continue to establish peace together in Ukraine, and throughout Europe, and the world.”

This is of course hypocritical because Zelensky has repeatedly refused to engage in peace negotiations with the Russians despite reported pleas from some American leaders.

Ending his comments, the NATO chief basically said the main focus of “the alliance,” as of now is “to ensure that Ukraine prevails” so that it can become a NATO member in the future.

In a clip going viral online, Stoltenberg said, “All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a NATO member. But the main focus now is how to ensure Ukraine prevails.”

NEW – All NATO allies "agree Ukraine will become member." pic.twitter.com/Fyy3CVGzk5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 21, 2023

The NATO head is clearly lying to the public as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the leader of a NATO country, responded to Stoltenberg’s remarks by writing, “What?!” on a Twitter post.