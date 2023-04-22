Elon Musk has revealed that Google has been planning for years to create an ‘AI God’ and that he has repeatedly warned the company’s owners against it.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson this week, Musk claimed that Google’s ultimate goal is to “create digital super intelligence” or what he described as a “digital god.”

Summit news reports: The Twitter owner said that Co-Founder of Google, Larry Page, told him privately years ago the company’s larger agenda is to work toward Artificial General Intelligence.

Musk claimed that he warned Page about AI safety, but was ignored and even labelled a “speciesist”.

“Yes, I’m a speciesist, you got me!” Musk declared, adding that he asked Page “what are you?”

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT with Larry Page, but he is clearly genuinely concerned about the rapid advances in AI and how it could negatively impact humanity.

Later in the interview he told Carlson that it is “absolutely” conceivable that AI could take control and make decisions for people, which ultimately might lead to “civilizational destruction”.

“The danger, really, AI is perhaps more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential, however small you want to regard that probability, but it is not trivial,” Musk warned.

He continued, “There’s movies like Terminator. But it wouldn’t happen like Terminator because the intelligence would be in the data centers. The robots are just the end effect.”

Musk also noted that “regulations are really only put into effect after something terrible has happened. If that’s the case for AI, and we only put in regulations after something terrible has happened it may be too late to actually put the regulations in place. The AI be out of control at that point.”

Musk also told Carlson that “they’re training the AI to lie. It’s bad… To comment on some things, not comment on other things. But not to say what the data actually demands that it say.”

He continued, “I’m going to start something which I call Truth GPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” adding “I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”