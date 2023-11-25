New York Building Quarantine Camps To Detain People With Viruses Against Their Will

The New York Appellate Division has ruled in favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul in a landmark case for government overreach, allowing the tyrannical government to build quarantine camps to hold citizens against their will, for any reason, for as long as deemed necessary by the state.

The regulation 10 NYCRR 2.13 or “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” will give the state of New York the legal right to come inside your home without permission and remove you to be held in a quarantine camp without any notice, and for any virus or infection they deem necessary.

Citizens will not have any option to fight it. There will be no court date. No recourse to an appeal. The rule has no age limit meaning they can also remove your children, with or without you, and they can detain you as long as they want.

Regulation 2.13 also allows the state to treat camp detainees as they see fit, including the use of experimental methods and medications that are still in testing.

This is one of the greatest abuses of power this country has ever seen.

But the New York roll-out is only the beginning. How long until this is nationwide, and even global?

Olean Times Herald reports: State Sen. George Borrello said Monday he and other lawmakers plan to appeal the decision by the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court overturning ruling last year by Acting Supreme Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz that the state Health Department’s COVID-19 rulemaking violated separation of powers.

Ploetz’s July 11, 2022, ruling struck down the state’s attempt to use a state Health Department rulemaking procedure to establish isolation and quarantine procedures related to highly communicable diseases.

Borrello, R-Sunset Bay; Rep. Mike Lawler and Assemblyman Christopher Tague, praised the ruling and were critical later of the decision by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Atty Gen. Tish James to appeal Ploetz’s ruling.

“We are deeply disappointed in the Appellate Division’s ruling in favor of the Hochul administration in the case of Borrello, Lawler, Tague, Uniting NYS v. Hochul,” the lawmakers said in a prepared statement. “The court did not address the merits of the case which were outlined by Judge Ploetz in his original decision. Instead, they shamefully reversed and dismissed the case on a technicality, claiming that we, the petitioners, somehow lacked standing to bring the case in the first place.

“We strongly disagree with their ruling and are concerned about the widespread implications of this erroneous decision,” the lawmakers stated.

They said the ruling not only paved the way for Hochul and her Department of Health to re-issue the rule, “it has set a precedent to preclude citizens from rightfully challenging government overreach in court, and they’ve effectively unconstitutionally empowered the Executive Branch to overreach into policymaking, which is a decision that could open the door to further abuses of power.”

The regulation, 10 NYCRR 2.13, established isolation and quarantine procedures for those who are suspected of having a communicable disease. It was adopted as an emergency regulation on Feb. 22, 2022, and has been renewed at 90-day intervals through July 20, 2022.

Ploetz heard arguments in the case in Little Valley on May 26, 2022.

“This has been a ‘David v. Goliath’ fight from the beginning on many levels, so it is not surprising that the state, with its limitless resources, has effectuated a win this round,” Borrrello, Lawler and Tague said in the joint statement.