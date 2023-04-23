NYPD Insider Admits Feds Deleted Epstein’s 911 Calls Before His Murder

Tucker Carlson has left viewers reeling after making a shocking revelation during his Fox News program on Wednesday. According to Carlson, an NYPD insider has admitted that all 911 calls made by Jeffrey Epstein shortly before his death were deleted.

“It looks like the NYPD deleted the recordings of 911 calls from the jail. So we thought, well, how about the FBI? We called over to the FBI to say do you have any 911 recordings from the jail, from the federal lockup, and we got no response,” Carlson shared with his audience during his primetime show.

The lack of recordings raises serious questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, and has fuelled theories that Epstein was murdered in order to prevent him from revealing damaging information about a VIP elite pedophile ring.

The Daily Wire reported additional information on the coverup:

He said NYPD told him this was because the documentation was “well past the 12 month retention period.” The Daily Wire has contacted the NYPD inquiring whether any relevant calls had been deleted and if any were available. “It looks like the NYPD deleted the recordings of 911 calls from the jail,” Carlson said, adding that his team had also reached out to the FBI to ask if they had any calls but received no response. Epstein’s death quickly became controversial as many believe his trial would have exposed the crimes of powerful global elites he had leveraged through his sex trafficking operation. As a result, the circumstances leading up to his death have been heavily scrutinized.

Jeffrey Epstein’s death in August 2019 has been shrouded in mystery and controversy, with many people still questioning the circumstances surrounding his supposed suicide in jail. Despite being under suicide watch, Epstein died from an apparent hanging in his cell before he could go to trial.

Many experts claim that the investigation is under political pressure to avoid implicating powerful associates and co-conspirators involved in the sickening child sex crimes Epstein was charged with.

“Contrary to protocol, Epstein was not checked on every 30 minutes the night of his death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where he was being detained,” reported The Daily Wire. “Some of the footage captured near Epstein’s cell was also unusable, according to The Washington Post, though other footage was available for review. The FBI later opened an investigation into the camera malfunction outside Epstein’s jail cell.”

Epstein had a long history of funding Democratic causes, particularly those of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State. Epstein’s contributions to both the Clinton Foundation and Bill Gates’ foundation put him in touch with some of the wealthiest people in the world, who he also hosted on his private island.

Lawyer David Schoen, who would have represented Epstein, stated, “I was told that on August 9, Mr. Epstein remained animated and gave every indication he was planning to fight the case vigorously as we had discussed. On August 10, he was dead. So my first reason for believing it was not suicide is based simply on the anecdotal evidence from my own observations in meeting with him and from reports I received throughout the week.”