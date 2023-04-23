Bill Gates Says Teachers Will Soon Be Replaced With AI

Billionaire globalist Bill Gates has predicted that all school teachers will soon be replaced with Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots, who he says are far better equipped to each children than humans.

“The AIs will get to that ability to be as good a tutor as any human ever could,” the Microsoft co-founder told an audience at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego on April 18th.

“AI has, ever since the focus became machine learning, it’s achieved some unbelievable milestones,” Gates told CEO of DreamBox Learning Jessie Woolley-Wilson.

“You know, it can listen to speech and recognize speech better than humans. It can recognize images and videos better than humans. The area that it was essentially useless in was in reading and writing. You could not take, say, a biology textbook and read it and pass the AP exam.”

Conservativeplaybook.com reports: While AI may not be good enough to “teach” humanity yet, Gates says that that time is not far off. “We have enough sample sets of those things being done well that the training can be done,” he added. “So, I’d say that is a very worthwhile milestone, is to engage in a dialogue where you’re helping to understand what they’re missing. And we’re not that far.”

However, Gates noted that where previous iterations of AI were incapable of replicating human understanding, emerging systems, like Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT-4, had begun to bridge the gap. “The breakthrough we have now, which is very recent, is more to do with reading and writing—this incredible fluency to say, ‘Write a letter … like Einstein or Shakespeare would have written this thing,’ and to be at least 80 percent of the time very stunned by it.”

Artificial intelligence is a slippery slope we are all quickly falling down right now. The term “Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it” comes to mind. Being ruled by other humans is bad enough. An artificial intelligence ruler fully controlling everyone and everything on this planet will be slavery far worse and more oppressive.