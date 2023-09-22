Official Canadian Watchdog Warns COVID-19 Jabs Are Deadly Bioweapons

The experimental COVID-19 jabs are potentially deadly bioweapons that bypassed all the normal safety checks, Canadian accountability watchdog group National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) has warned.

NCI published a scathing report on September 14 detailing the corrupt process by which Big Pharma received approval for the experimental mRNA shots in Canada.

“It is important to understand that the COVID-19 vaccines were never approved under the traditional approval process for drugs in Canada,” the report warns, further explaining how Health Canada, the federal agency responsible for Canadian health policy, used a shady authorization process called an interim order instead.

“Under the alternative authorization process, the necessity to establish the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines through an objective manner appears to have been set aside.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Canada’s Food and Drug Regulations legally require any drug slated for approval to have first undergone proper safety and effectiveness testing that is then presented to the minister of health for review. The minister’s job is to assess the risks and benefits followed by either rejection or approval.

Since COVID jabs were approved and pushed at warp speed in Canada just as they were here in the United States under Operation Warp Speed, they never underwent any such testing and were instead rubber-stamped due to the “emergency.”

On Sept. 16, 2021, Canada’s minister of health exempted all COVID injections from the normal review and approval process to ensure they were released at warp speed in tandem with their U.S. release.

“This provision usually allows the minister to override normal regulations in situations of ‘significant risk’ to health, safety, or the environment,” explains Naveen Arthrappully from The Epoch Times.

Canada ultimately approved both mRNA jab types from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as well as the viral vector-based COVID jab from Janssen. Canada also approved the AstraZeneca COVID jab, which never received approval in the U.S. and was only approved in Europe for a very short time before regulators pulled it off the market for causing blood clots and heart disease.

The NCI report states that every approved COVID jab in Canada was authorized using a “subjective test,” meaning bureaucrats simply decided that the benefits outweighed the risks and gave the shots the green light.

“This cannot be an appropriate standard for approving a drug that the Government intends to administer to the entire population,” the report states. “It is difficult to conceive of a less-scientific test for drug authorization than that found in the Interim Order.”

Even in the event that evidence was later presented to show that COVID jabs are dangerous, the Interim Order process used in Canada to approve the shots at warp speed prevented these authorizations from ever being revoked.

“Once an interim order is issued, the typical Food and Drug Regulations don’t apply,” Arthrappully explains.

“The result was that while chief medical officers across the country repeatedly assured Canadians that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’ – the general Canadian population had no understanding that their authorization process had not required objective proof of safety nor efficacy,” the report details.

It was Dr. Peter McCullough who lent his support for the NCI report being compiled. Thanks to the group’s “exhaustive testimony and evidence review,” Dr. McCullough tweeted that the verdict is in:

“Conclusion: all COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for human use and must be removed from the Canadian market immediately to protect the public.”