Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Covid Vaccines Killed 14x More People Than They Saved

A new peer-reviewed study has confirmed what the eye-test suggested all along, proving that experimental Covid-19 mRNA vaccines killed far more people than they saved.

The study published in the prestigious Cureus journal analyzed reports from the initial phase 3 trials of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that led to the shots being approved under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States.

However, the study found that efficacy rates for the vaccines were “dramatically lower” than the pharmaceutical companies claimed.

The research scientists behind the study have urged world governments to immediately cease and desist using Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations in their territories.

Based on “conservative assumptions, the estimated harms of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines greatly outweigh the rewards: for every life saved, there were nearly 14 times more deaths caused by the modified mRNA injections.”

“Given the well-documented SAEs (serious adverse events) and unacceptable harm-to-reward ratio, we urge governments to endorse and enforce a global moratorium on these modified mRNA products until all relevant questions pertaining to causality, residual DNA, and aberrant protein production are answered.”

The scientists also called for the immediate removal of Covid-19 vaccines from the childhood vaccination schedule.

Following the initial trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it was widely claimed that the experimental mRNA vaccines had a 95 percent efficacy rate in terms of reduction of symptomatic Covid-19.

The study proved this figure was dramatically inflated. In reality, the number is less than 20 percent.

“There were 1,594 such cases in the vaccinated group and 1,816 in the placebo,” the study said.

“When factoring in both confirmed and suspected cases, vaccine efficacy against developing symptoms drops to only 19 percent, far below the 50 percent RR (relative risk) reduction threshold required for regulatory authorization.

“Thus, when considering both confirmed and suspected cases, vaccine efficacy appears to have been dramatically lower than the official 95 percent claim.”