New York Introduces ‘RoboCops’ To Replace Traditional Police Officers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a new policing initiative that he boasts will replace traditional cops with a cheaper and deadlier alternative – RoboCops.

Mayor Adams, who once unironically stated that “Big Brother is protecting you,” announced in a press conference on Friday that the NYPD plans to rollout the killer robots to make New York a safer place for law-abiding citizens.

Nicknamed the Knightscope K5, this semi-autonomous robot weighs a whopping 400 pounds and is capable of moving at a top speed of three miles per hour. The K5 was described by Adams as “not a pushover.” This was clearly demonstrated during the press conference as the Mayor tried unsuccessfully, multiple times, to knock it over.

Infowars.com reports:This debut, however, has spurred a wave of concerns hinging on privacy and a seeming inclination towards surveillance. New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the robots “privacy disasters on wheels.”

The initiative is positioned as a strategic approach to enhance safety measures. However, critics argue that this could symbolize the kindling of a potentially fatal blow to privacy.

Apprehensions about this technological addition to policing continue to burgeon, particularly from those who advocate for civil liberties. They view such measures as excessive surveillance that could easily slip into a vehicle intense surveillance.