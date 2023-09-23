WEF Boasts That AI Will Soon Replace Billions of ‘Useless Humans’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has boasted that billions of ‘useless humans’ will soon be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Two senior members of the WEF sat down for an interview with the Rothschild-owned outlet The Economist to discuss the rise in AI-powered robots.

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, and Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, discussed how powerful AI will be within the next five years.

Suleyman boasted that, within five years, AI will replace nearly all of the everyday tasks carried out by humans today.

One example he gave was that AI would place and receive phone calls to make arrangements with humans and other machines.

Suleyman bragged that AI could replace humans in “many many parts of our economy.”

After hearing Suleyman’s predictions, Harari visibly showed his excitement as he was asked if the prediction fills him “with horror.”

“This is the end of human history,” Harari enthusiastically declared, with a massive smile on his face.

“Not the end of history – the end of human-dominated history.”

Slaynews.com reports: In other words, the WEF’s plans for the future will ensure that humans will no longer be the dominant life force on Earth.

A self-described futurist philosopher, Harari believes AI technology is an engine for his vision of dystopian ruin.

He often speaks about human beings fusing with machines and eventually being dominated by them.

His books also examine plans for a futuristic biotechnological world in which intelligent biological organisms are surpassed by their own creations.

“Homo sapiens as we know them will disappear in a century or so,” he previously predicted.

As Slay News reported, Harari claimed last year that “climate change” will create a “technological Noah’s Ark” on Earth that will only be beneficial to “elites.”

During a discussion at the Warwick Economics Summit in September last year, Harari claimed that the world’s “elites” will be able to use their power to escape a global mass extinction event.

According to Harari, so-called “elites” will be able to shield themselves from planetary catastrophes while the rest of humanity perishes.

Harari made remarks while discussing “climate change,” which he framed as “the most pressing threat facing humanity.”

During a separate discussion, Harari also suggested that AI could be used to rewrite religious scripture such as the Bible.

He argues that using AI to write a globalized “new Bible” will create unified “religions that are actually correct.”

At the Davos summits in 2020 and 2018, Harari gave keynote speeches about the future of humanity on the WEF’s main Congress Hall stage.

He regularly discusses global issues and his anti-human visions for the future with heads of state.

Mustafa Suleyman is a British artificial intelligence researcher and entrepreneur who is the co-founder and former head of applied AI at Google DeepMind.

He is currently the co-founder and CEO of Inflection AI, an AI studio, and the developer of Pi.

The Inflection team includes some of the industry’s top AI experts who previously worked at DeepMind, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Suleyman is also a member of the Board at The Economist and a member of the Steering Committee of WEF’s AI Governance Alliance which was launched in June.

Other members of WEF’s Steering Committee include:

Nick Clegg – President of Global Affairs, Meta Platforms Inc.

Gary Cohn – Vice-Chairman, IBM

Brad Smith – Vice-Chairman and President, Microsoft

Kent Walker – President of Global Affairs, Google

Suleyman’s book “The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-first Century’s Greatest Dilemma” was published in September 2023.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates praised the book as “An excellent guide for navigating unprecedented times.”

The Economist hosted a discussion between Harari and Suleyman about their plans for how AI will impact our immediate future.

When asked what life will be like for humans in five years, Suleyman said: “Those of us who are at the very cutting edge, who are training the very largest AI models are going to train models that are over a thousand times larger than what you currently see today … we’ll see in the next five years capable AIs.

“AIs that can’t just say things, they can also do things.”

He described his dystopian vision of a world where AI will make phone calls to “other humans” to negotiate and call other AIs to establish the right sequence in a supply chain.

AI will be able to use application programming interfaces (APIs), a software that processes data transfers between systems, so it will be able to communicate with websites, knowledge bases, and information stores.

After Suleyman laid out his vision, Harari said: “… for me, what we just heard, this is the end of human history.

“Not the end of history – the end of human-dominated history.

“History will continue with somebody else in control.”

It was interesting that Harari said “somebody else in control.”

Was the use of “somebody” rather than “something” meant to refer to those who will control the technology?

Similarly, Suleyman also made reference to “capable AI” communicating with “other humans.”

The idea of fusing humans with machines is often promoted by Harari and the WEF.

In 2014, WEF’s leader Klaus Schwab described his plans for a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” as “globalization 4.0.”

Schwab said his agenda will “will lead to [ ] a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological identities.”

Possibly Harari and Suleyman misspoke but be aware of the language and psychology used to indoctrinate people into accepting their ideology.

What Harari said next is another case in point.

When asked if AI can be contained as Suleyman had suggested, Harari responded: “If the humans are divided among themselves and are in an arms race then it becomes almost impossible to contain this alien intelligence …

“I’m tending to think of it more in terms of really an alien invasion.”

“Like somebody coming and telling us that there is a fleet, an alien fleet of spaceships coming from planet Zircon, or whatever, with super, with highly intelligent beings.

“They’ll be here in five years and take over the planet.

“Maybe they’ll be nice, maybe they’ll solve cancer and climate change, but we are not sure.

“This is what we are facing except that the aliens are not coming in spaceships from planet Zircon; they are coming from the laboratory.

“We know that they are going to be highly intelligent and at least potentially have agency and this is a very very frightening mix.”

WATCH: