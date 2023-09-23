Ukraine Appoints Satanic Pedophile Marina Abramovic To Serve As Child Ambassador

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Satanic pedophile Marina Abramović to serve as ambassador to Ukraine and help rebuild the country’s schools for children.
“I have been invited by Zelensky to be an ambassador of Ukraine, to help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such,” Abramović boasted in a recent interview with the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The “performance artist” is infamous for being part of the Wikileaks document dump that showed she sent an email to Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s brother Tony inviting the pair to a “spirit cooking dinner,” which is an occult-ritual founded by Satanist Aleister Crowley.
As The People’s Voice noted in 2016, Spirit Cooking refers to “a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley” and involves an Satanic performance during which menstrual blood, breast milk, urine and sperm are used to create a disturbing “painting”.
Infowars.com reports: Politico in 2015 provided a look at the Clinton campaign headquarters which included a picture of John Podesta’s office where a painting of two men cutting up and eating another person was hung on the wall.
Abramović also frequently hosts bizarre mock ritual events with high-profile celebrities in attendance, eating food off the bodies of nude models.
In 2020, Microsoft pulled down an advertisement where Abramović promoted a mixed-reality headset.
Another email from WikiLeaks showed Abramović being invited to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign launch party.
An article from CNN in 1996 discussed Hillary’s affiliation with dark magic, and Bill Clinton’s book My Life: The Early Years described their trips to Haiti where they participated in “voodoo rituals.”
RELATED: Spirit Cooking Bombshell: Marina Abramovic Is Related To Rasputin
Clinton insider Larry Nichols told Infowars in 2015 that Bill Clinton personally told him Hillary was part of a “witch’s church.”
Nichols stated, “Bill told me that she was going out there, she and a group of women, and she would be a part of a witch’s church. Man, when Bill told me that, she could have hit me with a baseball bat. I tried to point out to him, ‘Do you realize what would happen if that got out?’ Of course my job was to make sure it didn’t get out.”
“Now I don’t know the day, if Hillary still partakes in the witch ritual, I don’t know that I even know what the ritual was. But for the better part of many years, Hillary would go quite often, whether it was regularly once a month, or maybe once every couple of months, she would go out on the weekend simply to be a part of it,” he added.
Needless to say, the internet rightfully went wild following the news Abramović could be teaming up with Zelensky:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Ukraine Appoints Satanic Pedophile Marina Abramovic To Serve As Child Ambassador - September 23, 2023
- New York Introduces ‘RoboCops’ To Replace Traditional Police Officers - September 23, 2023
- WEF Boasts That AI Will Soon Replace Billions of ‘Useless Humans’ - September 23, 2023
Today’s a witches day too . The witches thanksgiving they’re calling it now on the great
Deceivers network. It used to have other meanings. They’re banned obviously .