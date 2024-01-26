Pentagon Insider Admits Most UFO Sightings Are Secret Military Crafts

A senior Pentagon official has admitted that most UFO sightings in America are of top-secret military crafts that are being kept hidden from the public.

“There [are] a lot of observations of real, advanced US programs,” Sean Kirkpatrick, the former director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told CNN‘s Peter Bergen in an interview. “But none of that is extraterrestrial in nature.”

Futurism.com reports: As Kirkpatrick put it during his appearance on Bergen’s Audible podcast “In The Room,” lots of the initially unidentified crafts folks have historically spotted, from Roswell to those weird Chinese spy balloons, were the result of various secret military, intelligence, or even commercial projects.

“There are a number of advanced technologies that are being commercialized that people don’t recognize,” the veteran Defense Department official, who retired from government service in December, told Bergen.

Orb Answers

There’s long been speculation — and some official confirmation — that there are military explanations for UFO sightings, and Kirkpatrick’s recent interviews after leaving the AARO and Pentagon have all but confirmed those suspicions. In his discussion with Bergen, he even explained the dynamics of some of the stranger sightings he’s aware of.

“There’s a large number of people, pilots, and others, who you know, have said, ‘Hey, I saw this giant sphere. It had a cube in it, I don’t understand it, it must be an alien.’ Well, actually, no,” Kirkpatrick said. “The next generation of drones that are being built are spherical drones.”

Citing research at the University of Singapore, Kirkpatrick said the strange orb-shaped objects are made by placing cubes inside roughly two-meter inflatables, “and everywhere the corner of the cube touches the sphere, they fused it, cut it out, and put, little thrusters in.”

“With eight thrusters in a cube configuration, I can maneuver this drone around very accurately,” Kirkpatrick said, “and they’ve tried these all over the place.”

Like most other public revelations out of the AARO, these exit interview admissions show that the project is indeed focused much more on national security threats from Earth than those that may come from outer space — but that doesn’t make what we’ve learned any less fascinating.