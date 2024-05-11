Pfizer Employee Admits VIPs Given ‘Special Batch’ of Vaccine, Different To The Public

A Pfizer employee has admitted the Big Pharma giant provided a “special batch” of the Covid vaccine for senior staff and elite VIPs during the roll out in 2021.

According to the employee, the “special batch” of Covid vaccine was “separate and distinct” from the experimental vaccine sold to governments around the world and used to mass vaccinate the global population.

A leaked email from January 2021 explained to colleagues and contractors at Pfizer’s Pearl River research site that senior employees would be offered the “special batch” while providing detailed instructions on how to ensure they received this version of the vaccine.

While so-called “fact checkers” will betray their agenda and try every trick in the book to deny this claim and protect Pfizer’s reputation, the evidence is in black and white in this leaked staff email.

Pfizer employee confirms special batch for staff pic.twitter.com/owHQ9OFjwS — Dr David Cartland (@CartlandDavid) May 11, 2024

It’s not the first time a Pfizer employee has admitted the company produced special batches of the Covid vaccine for staff and elite VIPs.

A Pfizer Australia spokesperson previously admitted company employees were given a “special batch,” materially different to the vaccine mandated upon the rest of the population.

The shocking revelation came during a Senate hearing in Australia, when the Pfizer spokesperson revealed that the Big Pharma giant imported a “special batch” of COVID-19 vaccines solely for their employee vaccination program.

Why couldn’t their employees be vaccinated with the same vaccine as the general public?

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts led the interrogation of Pfizer Australia’s Country Medical Director, Dr. Krishan Thiru, and Head of Regulatory Sciences, Dr. Brian Hewitt, with his forceful inquiries eventually leading to Dr. Thiru admitting Pfizer employees did not receive the normal vaccine. Watch:

BOMBSHELL: Pfizer employees were given a *special batch*… different from what was forced into the general population 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CDww6wxFif — Pelham (@Resist_05) August 4, 2023

The news that Pfizer employees were not jabbed with the regular Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine that was forced on the public is not surprisingly considering Dr Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, the company that worked with Pfizer to develop the vaccine, admitted on camera that he did not get jabbed with the Covid vaccine either.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health granted Covid vaccine exemptions to senior staff, allowing them to skip the gene therapy, while rolling out the world’s most draconian vaccine mandates on the public.

The vaccine exemptions for the elite were granted by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government before she stood down and accepted a new role as the World Economic Forum’s global “disinformation czar.”

Ardern’s decision to allow the elite to refuse the vaccine while forcing the vax on ordinary people was revealed by an Official Information Act (OIA) request HNZ00023978 dated 2 August 2023 which asked the following question:

“According to the legislation at the time in 2021, there were operational exemptions available for those who were not getting vaccinated against Covid 19. Your website outlines the process of applying for an operating exemption under clause 12a. How many requests were received? How many were approved by the ministry?”

Matt Hannant, Interim Director, Prevention, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora replied:

“From 13 November 2021 to 26 September 2022, a total of 478 applications for Significant Service Disruption exemption (SSD) were received. 103 applications were granted, covering approximately 11,005 workers. Please note that it is not possible to provide the exact number of workers that were covered by SSDs. This is because it was possible for an organisation to submit an application to cover more than one worker.”

A great many people are falling sick and dying, when they should be alive and well

The top most highly Covid vaccinated nations in the OECD are in order Portugal, Chile, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, Spain and Australia. Their average percentage of the population vaccinated is 91%. Their average rate of excess deaths so far in 2023 is 12% above the five year historical average.

The least Covid vaccinated nations in the OECD are Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Estonia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Switzerland. Their average percentage of the population vaccinated is just 63%. Their average rate of excess deaths so far in 2023 is 0% compared to the five year historical average. In other words, they have averaged a normal death rate.

Anyone who suggests that the death rate among the unvaccinated is higher than the vaccinated is running against the tide of evidence. This view doesn’t fit with the international data.