Police Confirm Barack Obama Was on the Scene During Chef’s Death

Massachusetts State Police have confirmed that former President Barack Obama was on the scene during the time of his personal chef’s suspicious death.

“The Massachusetts State Police responded to our FOIA request and released their report, with some redactions. According to the report, Obama was on the scene shortly after Campbell went missing. The report also states an unmanned female staffer jumped into the water when Tafari fell off his board,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said in a video.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“It was already too late. He disappeared. We also now know that Secret Service has surveillance footage of Campbell from Obama’s compound moments before he entered the water,” Watters continued.

WATCH:

New information in the drowning death of Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell pic.twitter.com/Tv2JRyUWra — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 21, 2023

“Judicial Watch announced today that it received 40 pages of records from the Massachusetts State Police that indicate the presence of Barack Obama for a witness interview in the death investigation of the Obamas’ personal chef Tafari Campbell,” Judicial Watch said in a statement on Friday.

100percentfedup.com reports: “The records, which are heavily redacted, indicate Barack Obama and a direct witness to Campbell’s drowning arrived at the emergency response scene via motorcade. The next morning, the eyewitness was interviewed in the Obama residence, again with Barack Obama present. The records also detail the existence of a Secret Service video of Campbell and his paddleboarding companion entering the water, and the Secret Service emergency response in the immediate aftermath of the drowning,” Judicial Watch added.

“The State Police records show they concluded ‘no foul play’ in Campbell’s ‘accidental’ death.”

READ: https://t.co/D1GJX7YTGH



Judicial Watch announced today that it received 40 pages of records from the Massachusetts State Police that indicate the presence of Barack Obama for a witness interview in the death investigation of the Obamas’ personal chef Tafari Campbell. The… pic.twitter.com/YTibHunq25 — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) October 20, 2023

Per Judicial Watch:

The documents were produced to Judicial Watch in response to a July 25, 2003, Massachusetts Public Records Law request for all records relating to the death of Campbell. The documents show Campbell’s family told police that he had taken swimming lessons in 2019 but described his ability as “not a great swimmer.” The drowning occurred in Edgartown Great Pond, which Massachusetts Environmental Police estimated “to be approximately seven to eight feet deep.” The records also show a female eyewitness, an Obama employee whose name is redacted, told state police that she saw Campbell “fall off his paddleboard, began splashing and became extremely panicked, yelling for help and subsequently went underwater very quickly.” By the time she reached his paddleboard, the witness said Campbell had “disappeared into the extremely murky” water. The records include a July 24, 2023, homicide/death report written by Mass. State Trooper Dustin Shaw that lists the details of the investigation into Campbell’s death.

Review the Massachusetts Department of State Police records obtained by Judicial Watch HERE.