Pope Francis Declares ‘God Hates Antivaxxers’

Pope Francis has warned that Christians who refuse to take the dangerous mRNA vaccine are ‘heretics’ who will be judged harshly by God.

In a newly released memoir, Francis was interviewed by journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona. In the interview, Francis complained that opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines “distressed” him. He claimed that “being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial.”

“Deciding whether to get vaccinated is always an ethical choice, but I know that many people signed up to movements opposed to the administration of the medication. This distressed me because in my view, being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial,” Francis said.

In the Catholic faith, suicide is considered a sin against God.

Naturalnews.com reports: According to Francis, the people living in fear are those that didn’t take the vaccine. He claims “a generalized fear was created when superficial explanations of how the vaccines worked spoke of injections of the virus into the body.”

Meanwhile, Francis continues to visibly live in a state of fear and subservience, having turned the Catholic Church into a shell of its former self, while deriding all of his dignity in the process. Remarkably, he is doubling down and spewing untruths about a failed vaccine program that he is bound to, in a cycle of constant boosters and mental abuse. Moreover, the Pope continues to fuddle about in this miserable existence, while promoting the chicanery to the public, as if it is doctrine.

Vatican uses vaccine passports to threaten unvaccinated individuals

The Vatican’s abuse continued into April of 2022, even after the covid-19 vaccine and multiple boosters had been unlawfully mandated onto the population, harming untold numbers of people and upending countless lives: “Despite a steady lifting of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide and the elimination of all rules in some countries, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, has ordered that the Vatican’s tight controls will continue,” the National Catholic Register wrote in April 2022.

Using fear, control and condemnation, Pope Francis has used his sacrilegious pulpit to promote the biosecurity state, the transhuman agenda and the abolition of human rights, while ignoring mass vaccine injury and medical malpractice. Emboldened by false virtue, Francis promoted the concept of “loving one’s neighbor” as a way to coerce more people to submit to the religion of vaccination. Today, visitors to the Vatican Museums, the Vatican Gardens, the papal villas and the Apostolic Palace at Castel Gandolfo must show a Green Pass in order to enter. The Green Pass is a digital certificate verifying that the individual is fully-vaccinated with an additional booster shot. Individuals who do not furnish a Green Pass must submit to a fraudulent covid-19 PCR test to verify that they are negative for covid-19.

Anyone who fails to obtain a “Super Green Pass” is considered an “unjustified absence” and their pay is suspended. Moreover, Francis requires FFP2 and N95 masks in all enclosed spaces on Vatican territory, and he does not permit religious exemption to vaccination or masks. Those who oppose the medical tyranny and mental illness at the Vatican must seek out a medical exemption, and those are granted on a case-by-case basis.

In the interview, Francis called the COVID-related lockdowns a “grim scenario” that only “began to change with the arrival of the first vaccines.” Foolishly, Francis participated in those “grim scenario” lockdowns at the Vatican. He enforced the mental illness and medical tyranny. He went along with every insidious decree, donning ridiculous coverings all over his head and forcing others to do the same. He failed to speak out for medical and religious freedom and for proper treatment of the sick. He had no discernment and played right into the hand of globalists who exploited populations and injured millions, as they were served up into the clutches of a false savior.