Rolling Stone: Democrats Planning To Rig Election ‘To Protect Democracy’

Democrats are so worried that Trump will win the 2024 election that they’re working on stealing it first to “protect democracy.”

A Rolling Stone article published on Sunday boasted that the Biden regime are “creating a legal network” designed to challenge a close election finish.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

EXCLUSIVE: For years, Trump and other Republicans have been working to “steal” the 2024 election.



This is an inside look at how Team Biden and Democratic lawyers have built a “superstructure” to fight back “on all fronts”: https://t.co/G3Lf9aLhDX pic.twitter.com/L0B0cD7T6l — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 24, 2024

Infowars.com reports: From Rolling Stone:

Over the past year, Team Biden has been conducting war games, crafting complex legal strategies, and devoting extensive resources to prepare for, as one former senior Biden administration official puts it, “all-hell-breaks-loose” scenarios. The preparations include planning for a contingency in which Biden’s margin of victory is so razor-thin that Trump and the GOP launch a tidal wave of legal challenges and political maneuvers to rerun his 2020 election strategy: declare victory anyways, and try to will it into existence. “President Biden has been worried, for a while now, that Donald Trump is going to try to steal the election, if it’s very close on Election Day,” says a source familiar with Biden’s thinking. “If that ends up being the case, we are… also expecting the Republican Party to go into overdrive to help him steal it. We are continuing to build out the infrastructure to ensure that doesn’t happen — again — if President Biden wins and Trump and MAGA Republicans try to confuse [everyone] and sow chaos.”

The Biden network has since prepared a “superstructure” of legal teams who’ve already drafted legal motions in critical swing states in case of any “Trump-related emergencies.”

One swing-state Democratic election official involved with these efforts refers to it as a “superstructure” of various legal teams and liberal operatives who “are going to fight [Team Trump and election deniers] on all fronts and let them have it from all sides, if MAGA wants to tear down our democracy.” According to two Biden campaign officials and two other sources with knowledge of the operation, draft pleadings and legal motions, for all kinds of possible Trump-related emergencies, are already written and at the ready. In critical swing states such as Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, Team Biden is regularly in contact with an array of outside counsels and local law firms that have been retained to actively monitor what is happening on the ground, including with regards to the activism of election-denying Trump allies.

Additionally, the Democratic National Committee has already set aside “tens of millions of dollars in a robust voter protection program to safeguard the rights of voters to make their voices heard against relentless attacks from Donald Trump and the GOP.”

This comes in tandem with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s recent announcement that the Justice Department will work to shut down election integrity and voter ID laws — in the name of fighting racism, of course.

All while millions of unvetted illegal aliens — many of whom plan to vote for Biden — pour across the southern border and distribute across the country under the direction of the Biden regime.

WATCH: The Democrat Open Borders Plan to Entrench Single-Party Rule | Explained in Under Two Minutes pic.twitter.com/uWJxBiKive — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2024

The over-the-top Rolling Stone piece is reminiscent of the 2021 Time Magazine article boasting of the shadowy “cabal of powerful people” across industries who leveraged Big Tech and the complicit mainstream media and gamed the legal system with universal mail-in ballot laws to effectively sway the election for Biden.

It's happening again, right before our eyes. Just like last time. https://t.co/cPmgG4WXhe pic.twitter.com/oh5tow1oTc — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 24, 2024

The Rolling Stone piece was widely ridiculed on X, with users pointing out the projection given the Democrats asymmetric efforts to prevent Trump from running against Biden with numerous civil and criminal cases, efforts to bar him from the ballot in numerous states, and the New York Attorney General’s pledge to seize his financial assets.

This is massive projection coming from the Democrats.



If they can't cheat in the election, they can't win and they know it.



Which is why they oppose things like voter ID and signature verification — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) March 24, 2024

The Republicans are trying to steal an election from a regime that's literally trying to put the Republican nominee who's leading in the polls in prison on phony charges 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

This is the funniest parody account on X 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 24, 2024

The press will claim every election was stolen except for the stolen 2020 election 🤣 — Jon (@JonIsTheFuture) March 24, 2024

Absolute garbage propaganda.



It's not working, Marxists. — patriotsounds (@patriotsounds) March 24, 2024

What a stupid article 🙄 like we can't see this is another Biden's going to cheat again operation — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) March 24, 2024

The only people who denied the 2016 election were Clinton & the democrats. .



But this whole article reeks of election interference. Now I guess we know how the Democrat prosecution came to fruition, it was a giant cabal trying to keep Trump out of office. pic.twitter.com/yrzABXo9ih — Alex (@0xAl3xC) March 24, 2024

You should checkout a certain Time magazine article about how they “stole” the 2020 election. — Alex (@0xAl3xC) March 24, 2024

This is a projection & conspiracy theory hit Job — IcemanNJ (@IcemanNJ1) March 24, 2024

in other words: Steal first — Professor Nez (@professornez) March 24, 2024

Right, and the Democrats just want “free” and “fair” elections. Sure. — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 24, 2024

There is no shame to these traitors.



Rolling Stone writes an article titled how Trump and Republicans are trying to steal the 2024 election then proceeds to write an article how the Biden Regime and its sycophants plan to steal the 2024 election. — Crypto Punkard (@cryptopunkard) March 24, 2024

Steal the election?!

I thought elections are secure. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) March 24, 2024

The only solution here is to amass an electoral turnout so gargantuan that election fraud schemes or other Democrat efforts to deny Trump the election can’t overcome it, a notion even Rolling Stone admitted was possible.

“Of course, if much of the current national and swing-state polling holds, Trump could defeat his successor outright in a 2024 rematch,” the outlet noted.