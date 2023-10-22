George Floyd Was NOT Murdered By Police Officer Says Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson has challened the prevailing narratives on George Floyd’s cause of death

According to Tucker, the official story that George Floyd was murdered by a ‘racist’ white police police officer was a lie perpetuated by the Democrats and the media

He reveals how a lawsuit filed by prosecutor Amy Sweasy claimed that the medical examiner who performed Floyd’s autopsy withheld true cause of death for fear of Democrat retaliation.

Infowars reports: Carlson described how new testimony from a lawsuit by Hennepin County Prosecutor Amy Sweasy “conclusively” reveals that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving over 20 years in prison, did not murder Floyd by kneeling on his neck for several minutes on May 25, 2020.

“In other words, George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered,” Carlson said on his show “Tucker Carlson on X.”

Ep. 32 You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie. pic.twitter.com/4vDXBStHf5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 20, 2023

The medical examiner determined Floyd’s truth cause of death was actually fentanyl overdose, according to the lawsuit.

“He died instead of what we used to call natural causes, which in his case would include decades of drug use, as well as the fatal concentration of fentanyl that was in his system on his final day. So this was not a killing, it was yet another narcotics OD in a country that records more than 100,000 of them every year. The medical examiner clearly understood that and, in fact, articulated it.”

According to her deposition, Sweasy stated that Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner who performed Floyd’s autopsy, withheld Floyd’s true cause of death for fear of public retaliation.

“He said to me, ‘Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’ … and then he said, ‘This is the kind of case that ends careers,’” the deposition reads.

“In other words, everyone lied about it from the very beginning,” Carlson continued. “The people who knew the truth hid the truth and allowed the revolution to proceed.”

(Medical records from the trial of Derek Chauvin)