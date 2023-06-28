President Trump: ‘Crooked Joe Is Owned by China and the WEF’

During a speech in New Hampshire Tuesday, President Trump read out text messages that were sent by Hunter Biden to a Chinese Communist Party business leader, and declared that Joe Biden is “compromised” and completely “owned by China” and the globalist elite.

According to Trump, the scandal that broke last week is “100 times bigger than Watergate.”

Newsmax's @JamesRosenTV reads the entire text Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese businessman which stated Joe Biden was "in the room" in an effort to get him to pay them.



Kirby refuses to answer and then walks away from the podium pic.twitter.com/MsstdH4dWH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 23, 2023

Summit.news reports: Labelling Biden “the most corrupt president we’ve ever had,” Trump further noted “Five days ago, the IRS whistleblowers revealed that Crooked Joe sat in the room while his son Hunter messaged a Chinese Communist Party official, a leader, a top person, and said: ‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.‘”

“In other words, where the hell is the cash?” Trump added.

He continued to read out more alleged texts, including threats such as “Tell the Director that I would like to resolve this right now, before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”

“I never knew [Hunter Biden] was that tough,” Trump quipped.

“If we get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman–“That’s pretty high up! “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me–“ His father. “- and every person he knows, you will regret not following my direction. I’m sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

“What the hell is going on?” Trump asked the crowd, adding that “Within ten days, the Bidens got $5.1 million from China for doing absolutely nothing.”

“Joe Biden is a compromised president. And that’s why nothing happens with China because China knows how compromised he is. They have full control over our president,” Trump asserted, adding “He’s owned by China. Biden is owned by China. Think of it, we have a president — and that’s just one of them, that’s $5.1 million, but there’s more from other different countries.”

“You can’t drain the swamp if you’re part of the swamp, and Biden and other opponents, many of them are owned. They’re bought, controlled, and paid for 100%. Our country is controlled by other countries,” Trump further emphasised.

“On November 5, 2024, we’re going to stand up to the Marxists, communists, fascists, and globalists. We’re going to evict Crooked Joe Biden, he is crooked as hell,” Trump urged.

Full speech below: