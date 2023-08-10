Putin Building ‘Conservative Village’ For Americans Who Want To Escape ‘Liberal Ideology’ In the US

The Russian government is building a village outside Moscow for conservative-minded Americans and Canadians who want to escape the “propaganda of radical leftist values” in North America, according to the Russian state-run news outlet RIA Novosti.

Russia has for years positioned itself as a bastion of traditional values based on European and Christian heritage in contrast with godless and decadent Western liberalism – and now North Americans wishing to raise their children in a traditional society will be able to do so.

Timur Beslangurov, a migration lawyer at Moscow’s VISTA Foreign Business Support, said that “around 200 families” with conservative values wish to emigrate to Russia for “ideological reasons.” Many more are expected to apply for the right to emigrate when news of the plan begins to spread.

“The reason is propaganda of radical values: Today they have 70 genders, and who knows what will come next,” RIA Novosti quoted Beslangurov as saying, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s oft-deployed grievances against Western countries’ politically correct gender madness.

“Many normal people emigrate and are considering Russia, but they’re faced with huge bureaucratic problems with Russia’s migration law,” he said.

He said the Moscow region administration has green-lit the construction of the expat village and that it will be financed by the relocating families.

The lawyer further claimed that “tens of thousands” of North Americans without Russian roots would like to move to Russia for similar ideological reasons.

The construction of a migrant village for Americans and Canadians has not yet been publicly announced by officials.