Ramaswamy Vows To ‘Shut Down Deep State Three-Letter Agencies’

Fact checked
August 14, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Ramaswamy vows to shut down the three-letter agencies in America
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to “shut down the FBI” and other Deep State infiltrated three-letter agencies if he is elected.

“My core platform is to get in there and shut down the administrative deep state, the three-letter agencies, the regulatory state that is a threat to our constitutional republic, from the FBI, to the IRS, to the ATF, to the U.S. Department of Education,” Ramaswamy said during a Fox news interview.

“that is our ticket to not only restoring the integrity of our government, but also to stimulating the economy, because those three-letter agencies are actually the source of the unconstitutional federal regulations that act like a wet blanket on businesses both large and small in our economy.”

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Summit.news reports: Ramaswamy added that “these things go hand in glove together to be able to both restore the integrity of our constitutional republic by getting rid of that fourth branch while also stimulating the economy in the process.”

After being misquoted in the press saying that he would pardon the Bidens for alleged corruption, Ramaswamy noted “I’m on record going in favor of an impeachment inquiry on Biden, because I personally believe the Ukraine war is indeed a repayment for a bribe made, now sending $200 billion of taxpayer money in the other direction.”

“I’m the only candidate to actually pledge to pardon Trump for all of these political persecutions through prosecutions, even peaceful January 6 protesters on down,” Ramaswamy added.

He further explained that while he would get to the bottom of Biden’s alleged bribery scandal, “I’m not going to be guided by vengeance and grievance. I’m going to be guided by integrity.”

“I’m going to be focused on stimulating the economy, ending the war in Ukraine, declaring independence from China,” Ramaswamy urged, adding “I stand on the side of leading us forward to a national revival.”

Watch:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)