Rep. Matt Gaetz: ‘New Antisemitism Bill Will Outlaw the Bible’

Rep. Matt Gaetz has slammed the new hate speech bill passed by the House Wednesday, warning that the expanded definition of antisemitism will result in the criminalization of The Holy Bible.
Gaetz raised the alarm of the bill’s working definition of “contemporary examples of antisemitism” that includes “claims of Jews killing Jesus.”
“Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words,” declared Gaetz on X Wednesday. “The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!”
“The bill says the definition of antisemitism includes ‘contemporary examples of antisemitism’ identified by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). One of those examples includes: ‘…claims of Jews killing Jesus…’”
“The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill.”
Infowars.com reports: Gaetz illustrated his contention by highlighting key parts of the legislation alongside excerpts of scripture that would “violate the law.”
Gaetz stressed that he has no view on who killed Jesus and that this is simply a matter of honoring the Constitution.
The bill’s disregard of the First Amendment brings to mind Gaetz’s Wednesday comments on X Spaces where he warned the intelligence community is trying to “Shape the nature of truth itself.”
“I’m startled by what we see but not surprised (Regarding O’Keefe’s exposé on the intelligence community). Because as jarring as it is, it is a constellation of facts that we’ve uncovered in the Judiciary Committee and in the Weaponization Subcommittee that there is an effort underway to try to shape the nature of truth itself by shaping what can be seen and what can be received – particularly by those in power,” said Gaetz on X Spaces. “There’s a cabal in Washington that wants to control the access to information, both upward to decision-makers and downward to the populace.”
“This is not a partisan issue, the way the intelligence community works around here is frightening.”
(Click HERE to hear the conversation and skip to 41:30 to begin where Gaetz joins.)
Gaetz isn’t alone, critics online are also raising alarm on this bill.