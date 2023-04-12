RFK Jr. Reveals Globalist Plan To Use Health Crises To Impose New World Order Tyranny

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed how top health and government organizations conducted pandemic simulations as a pretext to deprive people of their rights during health emergencies.

During a recent speech at Hillsdale College, Kennedy explained how Event 201 was a tabletop exercise helmed by Bill Gates and the World Health Organization (WHO) just months before the ‘Covid pandemic’ broke out.

He said: “[Event 201] was not a one-off. I found about 20 of these that they had been doing since 2001 and they’re all scripted by the CIA…each one of them is drilling the imposition of totalitarian controls”

🧵THREAD: @RobertKennedyJr Traces the U.S. Government's Bioweapons Program Over Several Decades Leading Up to Event 201 & COVID-19



InfoWars reports: The purpose of these simulations was not to adequately prepare for disastrous events, but to consolidate power, he noted.

“If you look at what they do in these simulations, they’re using all of these techniques they developed to…impose centralized foreign control on indigenous populations,” he said.

He also laid out the connections between former NIAID chief Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, gain of function research, the COVID shots, mind control, and much more.

Kennedy last week filed to run for president against Joe Biden in the 2024 race, and will officially announce his candidacy later this month.

Watch RFK Jr.’s full speech: