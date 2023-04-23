RFK Jr Vows To ‘Destroy New World Order’ in Epic Speech: “They’ll Have To Kill Me To Stop Me”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to destroy the New World Order if elected president, even if it means he is targeted for assassinated like his uncle JFK.

The Kennedy 2024 campaign kicked off this week with a promise from RFK Jr. that his mission “will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country.”

Son of Bobby Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, RFK Jr. is one of the most outspoken opponents of the deadly mRNA jabs, repeatedly warning about their dangers and ineffectiveness.

Naturalnews.com reports: RFK Jr.’s declaration speech spanned a full nearly two hours, which he joked was necessary after 18 long years of being censored. One of the first things he said to the current ruling class is to watch out because he is coming for them.

“I’ve got a lot to talk about,” he told the crowd. “They shouldn’t have shut me up for that long because now I’m really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They’re going to hear a lot from me.”

RFK Jr. talked a lot about Biden, calling him a “pawn” in a geopolitical battle, referring, of course, to the Russia-Ukraine war that Biden continues to funnel billions of American taxpayer dollars into so his pal Volodymyr Zelensky can purchase new estates, yachts, and other luxury items.

Like the rest of us, RFK Jr. wants to know Biden’s justification for pouring all this cash into the Zelensky fire, especially as millions of Americans suffer under rising inflation across the food, energy, and housing sectors.

“It is not in America’s national interest to push Russia closer to China,” RFK Jr. said. “It’s not in America’s national interest to involve us in something that could lead to a nuclear exchange.”

While RFK Jr. says he believes the United States is in Ukraine “for the right reasons,” he questions the costs involved.

“We are there because of our compassion for the Ukrainian people who’ve been brutalized, who’ve been illegally invaded,” he expressed concerning his opinion on the matter.

“We have money for wars and we have money to bail [out] bankers,” he added, “But what happens to American people who hit hard times?”

Inflation, RFK Jr. would go on to say, “is a tax on the poor,” and Biden should be doing more to address that rather than funnel billions of Americans’ hard-earned dollars into Zelensky’s pockets.

RFK Jr. has the full support of actor Rob Schneider, who tweeted following the announcement that he asked RFK Jr. to run for president four years ago.

“Win or lose … RFK Jr., unlike other politicians, will speak truth to power,” Schneider wrote. “So, of course, the mainstream media will attack him every step of the way.”

The good news for RFK Jr. is that a whopping 62 percent of Democrat voters want challengers to run against Biden in the primaries. This proves the unlikability of the current fake president, and the desire among Americans for someone else to occupy the Oval Office.