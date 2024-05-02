Scientists Confirm Link Between Autism and COVID Jabs

Scientists have confirmed the shocking link between taking the COVID-19 vaccine and developing Autism.

According to new research, the human body suffers a Cell Danger Response (CDR) shortly after being injected with mRNA, which soon progresses into full-blown Autism.

Over twenty years ago, when autism rates skyrocketed, Big Pharma couldn’t blame “Long Covid,” the excuse they use for the explosion in nearly every health disorder these days.

The 1990s is when the CDC tripled the number of childhood vaccines, and it was the tell-tale sign that vaccines were in fact the direct link to millions of cases of autism, as the rates jumped from 1 in 10,000 children to 1 in every 68, and mostly males. So what ingredients in vaccines were leading to this horrific disorder, and how are the Fauci gene therapy injections (Covid spike protein jabs) connected to this atrocity that incapacitates the central nervous system and debilitates the brain?

Mercury is known to cross the blood-brain barrier, just like the toxic, virus-mimicking spike proteins from mRNA “vaccines”

Did you know that aluminum in vaccines (listed as aluminum phosphate) assists mercury (listed as thimerosal) in many vaccines, including multi-dose flu shots, in crossing the blood-brain barrier? The old adage spewed by medical doctors that there isn’t enough mercury in vaccines to do any damage to the human body is a farce, just like the doctors today who regurgitate the lie that spike proteins remain at the site of injection, even though the vascular system spreads them throughout the organs, including the brain, much like the way cancer catapults when it reaches the lymph nodes (lymphoma).

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder, not a birth defect, so there is a cause that’s NOT genetic. Western Medicine “theory” is always apt to blame most health problems on genetics so that their patients will falsely believe there is no cure, only treatment. This ensures “patients for life,” who keep coming back for more medications, more diagnostic testing, more surgeries and lots more spending. Even most dentists still use mercury in dental fillings for cavities, even though the science is settled that ANY amount of mercury is highly toxic to humans. Let that sink in for a minute.

Mercury is the most toxic non-radioactive element on earth. Did you know that there are 25 mcg in one average flu vaccine, and the EPA safety limit is 5 micrograms? That means that children who are vaccinated simultaneously with multiple vaccines can receive over 10 times the safety limit of mercury in one day. Have you heard that Big Pharma is now combining the Covid jab with the flu shot and other vaccinations? It’s true. Follow the bouncing ASD ball.

Because autism can be exacerbated by a compromised and weakened immune system, and by inflammation (especially of the brain), the Covid-19 so-called “vaccines” are catapulting cognitive impairment for children, including those who already suffer from similar health catastrophes. In fact, just since the Covid jab rollout, the Netherlands’ healthcare system discovered a 24% increase in doctor visits for concentration and memory problems in vaccinated people.

Now, the CDC highly recommends getting the deadly spike protein gene therapy injections in combination with mercury-loaded flu shots and RSV (respiratory virus) vaccines at the same time. It’s the all-in-one super-sized, super-toxic jab. What could possibly go wrong? Realize that there is ZERO clinical data showing these three vaccines are safe to get at the same time, but the highly corrupt CDC says go for it.

Autistic kids and those suffering Spike Protein Syndrome are usually “patients for life” for Big Pharma, raking in millions for the Western Medicine Industrial Complex

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) includes a broad range of neurological injuries from vaccines, affecting cognitive development and social relationship behavior. Elevated aluminum and mercury concentrations from the multi-dose flu shots are often found in the brain, like with seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Now scientists and medical professionals are recognizing rapid decline in elderly folks following their Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations, though, of course, Big Pharma discredits those findings.

Spike proteins are crossing the blood-brain barrier, and the immune system is instructed to attack these seemingly foreign, virus-mimicking nano-particles. In other words, the gene-therapy Fauci-Flu jabs are literally causing the human immune system to attack and incapacitate its own brain.

Short term and long term brain damage is now the case for children and seniors who are piling one vaccine upon another, having millions of spike prions circulating throughout their vascular system, along with hundreds of other deadly ingredients that are woven into the “vaccine” formulas in laboratories around the world. Add the spike protein death stabs to the long, long list of mandatory jabs the CDC (Centers for Disease Continuance) highly recommend (enforce with the threat of no daycare, no school, no job, no proper hospital care).

Take a look at the horrifying list of CDC-recommended toxic jabs that include injecting infected monkey kidney cells, genetically modified bacteria, deadly pig virus strains (circovirus), mercury (thimerosal), aluminum (to help the mercury infect the brain), human abortion cells, MSG, formaldehyde and so much more. Follow the bouncing ball, and you can easily see the Covid jab and autism connection. Here is just part of a long list summarizing many of the researched effects confirming this:

Immune “activating” events repeatedly correlated with the increased likelihood of autism and other neurological developmental disorders. The vaccine industry loves to conjure up a hyper-immune reaction to their toxins so parents think their children are building immunity to all these viruses (many of which are crafted in labs like Wuhan). Massive increase in inflammatory cytokines in the blood. Inflammation in the brain, recognized in most autistic children, and linked to the aluminum mixed with the measles virus component of the MMR jab. Live measles viruses found in immune cells of autistic children with inflammatory bowel disorders. Pathologic alterations in the gut microbiome which in turn fuels a dysfunctional immune response, including gastrointestinal tract issues. Elevated mercury exposures and trouble detoxifying mercury, lead, aluminum and other heavy metal toxins (adding to brain inflammation).

Shocking connection revealed between autism and Covid vaccines

Now the world is witnessing behavioral changes in adults who are vaccinated for Covid-19. The spike proteins are causing anxiety, circulation issues, chronic inflammation, panic attacks, heart attacks, vaccidents (vaccine-induced accidents) and overall confusion. Strange rubbery white clots are being found in the blood vessels of deceased Covid-vaxxed humans, which may explain all of these behavioral and cognitive dysfunctions and sudden “unexplainable” deaths among even the healthiest humans alive, including professional athletes, healthy teenagers and children, military members and pilots.

Cell Danger Response (CDR) is a condition where cells are threatened by something in their environment, like toxic spike proteins that have traveled away from the site of injection and invaded vital organs. Once CDR is triggered, the body goes through an inflammatory phase (CDR1), which is followed by a regenerative phase (CDR2), and then it’s supposed to resume normal function after that in the CDR3 phase. However, many humans suffering Spike Protein Syndrome and Autism never escape CDR phases 1 and 2, leading to chronic illnesses that most physicians write off or simply can’t figure out (especially since they are never allowed to point the finger at vaccines).

In this modern age of medicine, more than HALF of all children are now suffering from severe allergies, autoimmune dysfunction and chronic illnesses caused by the CDC’s overwhelming vaccine blitzkrieg, and now the most experimental, deadly onslaught of millions of spike prions created inside the body by mRNA “technology.” Thanks a lot Dr. Fauci.