Scientists Warn COVID Shots Causing ‘Contagious Dementia’

According to new data, one of the more disturbing side effects of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines is “contagious dementia”, which scientists say is transmissible via prions.

In a 2021 interview with Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., she explained why she believed the COVID-19 shots may eventually result in an avalanche of neurological prion-based diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

She also published a scientific paper detailing those mechanisms in the May 10, 2021, issue of the International Journal of Vaccine Theory.

As she explained in that paper:

“A paper published by J. Bart Classen (2021) proposed that the spike protein in the mRNA vaccines could cause prion-like diseases, in part through its ability to bind to many known proteins and induce their misfolding into potential prions.

“Idrees and Kumar (2021) have proposed that the spike protein’s S1 component is prone to act as a functional amyloid and form toxic aggregates … and can ultimately lead to neurodegeneration.”

Infowars.com reports: In summary, the take-home from Seneff’s paper is that the COVID-19 shots, offered to hundreds of millions of people, are instruction sets for your body to make a toxic protein that will eventually wind up concentrated in your spleen, from where prion-like protein instructions will be sent out, leading to neurodegenerative diseases.

What are prions?

The term “prion” derives from “proteinaceous infectious particle.” Prions are known to cause a variety of neurodegenerative diseases in animals and humans, such as CJD in humans, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE or “mad cow disease”) in cattle and chronic wasting disease in deer and elk.

These diseases are collectively referred to as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. They’re characterized by long incubation periods, brain damage, the formation of holes in the brain giving it a sponge-like appearance and failure to induce an inflammatory response.

In short, prions are infectious agents composed entirely of a protein material that can fold in multiple, structurally distinct ways, at least one of which is transmissible to other prion proteins, leading to a disease that is similar to viral infections but without nucleic acids.

Unlike bacteria, viruses and fungi, which contain nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) that instruct their replication, prions propagate by transmitting their misfolded protein state to normal variants of the same protein.

According to the prion disease model, the infectious properties of prions are due to the ability of the abnormal protein to convert the normal version of the protein into the misfolded form, thereby setting off a chain reaction that progressively damages the nervous system.

Prions are remarkably resistant to conventional methods of sterilization and can survive extreme conditions that would normally destroy nucleic acids or other pathogens, which is part of why prion diseases are so difficult to treat.

More evidence mRNA shots can trigger dementia

Today, there’s even more evidence to support Seneff’s theory. In August 2022, tech entrepreneur Sid Belzberg wrote about prions.rip, a website he’d set up to collect data on the neurological side effects of the jabs. (This site is no longer live.)

Within a few months, the site had received about 15,000 hits and gathered 60 reports from people who got the jab and suffered neurological deficits shortly thereafter, including six cases of diagnosed CJD.

“Normally this disease affects 1 in a 1,000,000 people,” Belzberg wrote.

He continued:

“To get 6 cases you would need 6,000,000 hits to the site assuming everyone reports.

“The chances of getting 1 case in 15,000 hits is 1 in 66. To see 6 cases in 1 group of 15,000 is 1/66^6 or 1 in 82,000,000,000, or 20 times more likely to win a Powerball lottery!

“To reiterate, CJD is an exceptionally rare disease that is now a known and established severe adverse reaction (SAE) from the DEATHVAX™. Injecting this slow kill bioweapon can cause ailments that are about as likely to develop in the real word as getting struck by lightning twice.

“The proof is now irrefutable.”

Frameshifting can result in prion production

In mid-December 2023, researchers reported that the replacing of uracil with synthetic methylpseudouridine in the COVID-19 shots — a process known as codon optimization — can cause frameshifting, a glitch in the decoding, thereby triggering the production of off-target aberrant proteins.

The antibodies that develop as a result may, in turn, trigger off-target immune reactions. According to the authors, off-target cellular immune responses occur in 25% to 30% of people who have received the COVID-19 shot. But that’s not all.

According to British neuroscientist Dr. Kevin McCairn, this frameshifting phenomenon has also been linked to harmful prion production — and that frame-shifted prions, specifically, are infectious and can be transmitted from one person to another.

As reported in the Journal of Theoretical Biology in 2013:

“A quantitatively consistent explanation for the titres of infectivity found in a variety of prion-containing preparations is provided on the basis that the etiological agents of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy comprise a very small population fraction of prion protein (PrP) variants, which contain frameshifted elements in their N-terminal octapeptide-repeat regions.

“Frameshifting accounts quantitatively for the etiology of prion disease. One per million frameshifted prions may be enough to cause disease. The HIV TAR-like element in the PRNP mRNA is likely an effector of frameshifting.”

McCairn explained this mechanism in a Feb. 19, 2023, interview with Health Alliance Australia (see video below). In it, he noted:

“Mis-folded proteins caused by prions can impact every level organ and tissue system in the body … [They] bioaccumulate and are resistant to degradation, thereby building up.”

Prions may in fact be the primary molecule that is being “shed” by COVID-19 jab recipients, and if those prions are due to frameshifting, that could be very bad news indeed, considering their implication in dementia.

Another doctor who believes we’ll be facing an “epidemic of prion disease” is Dr. David Cartland. In late February, he posted 13 scientific papers linking the COVID-19 jabs, prion diseases and CJD, noting that was just a “small selection” of what’s available in the medical literature.