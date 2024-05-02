Texas To Start Arresting Americans Who Criticize Israel

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to have Americans who speak out against Israel arrested and thrown in jail.

According to Gov. Abbot, people who criticize Israel are guilty of “hate speech” and “belong in jail.”

On X, Abbott slammed protestors at The University of Texas at Austin who are protesting the slaughter of innocent Palestinians by Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Arrests being made right now & will continue until the crowd disperses,” Abbott said.

“These protesters belong in jail. Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period. Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled.”

Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled. https://t.co/XhLlQdvUl0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 24, 2024

Naturalnews.com reports: Believe it or not, the Austin Police Department, which locals defunded in part back in 2020, has close ties to Israel. The department collaborates with an Israel lobbying group called ADL and trains alongside Israeli occupation forces on how to engage in “counterterrorism.”

What this means in laymen’s terms is that, with the help of Israel and its police state protocols for handling free speech, Austin police have learned how to sidestep the First Amendment and dub everyone who exercises free speech of which politicians disapprove as “terrorists.”

This is how law enforcement in Texas is now treating anyone who speaks out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza: by assaulting and arresting them to intimidate and bring about silence.

Austin PD has a long track record of collaboration with Israel lobby outfit ADL and training with Israeli occupation forces, supposedly to learn “counterterrorism”, but in reality to gain experience crushing popular protests against genocide. https://t.co/mFa8GCLcXH pic.twitter.com/qQ3WFA0dTI — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) April 25, 2024

“This all lines up with the agenda of the mother of harlots, the fake Jews and their fanatical religious beliefs,” one commenter wrote about all this, referencing Revelation 2:9 and Revelation 3:9 in the Holy Scriptures, as well as citing 1932 quotes from Jewish Talmudic scholar Dr. Michael Higger, who described a future brave new Jewish world.

“This all aligns with their teachings from the Babylonian Talmud and the Zohar teachings of Kabbalah. There will be NO tolerating of speaking out against the synagogue of Satan. All who do will be silenced, some forever. This is no joke. IF they continue, things will get much worse in the near future.”

“My Commanding Officer orders me to keep preaching the Truth, and that I shall do,” responded a Christian who follows the teaching of Jesus Christ. “I do not fear these devils who can only kill my body. Maranatha!”

“Now you know why I will never vote again,” wrote another. “Somehow, we have in this nation an autocratic government that not only supports genocide but will drain the Treasury to … arm and equip the war criminals conducting it. There is one establishment party with two names who only support the globalists that own them.”