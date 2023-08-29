‘Sickening’ Tape That Will End Biden’s Presidency To Be Released Soon: Newsmax Host

Newsmax host Greg Kelly claimed that a ‘”sickening” tape containing “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption” exists and will soon be released to the public in the coming weeks.

According to Kelly, the tape is so horrific that it will end Biden’s campaign for re-election.

And it is so bad it may force him to resign before his term ends, leaving the country with Kamala Harris as president.

Kelly said: “There is an audiotape by people in the know that shows incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption that is about to be made public.”

Slaynews.com reports: Once it is heard, Biden will have only two options. He will not be able to remain a candidate for the presidency for reelection. It will be over and done with.

The tape will be made public after Labor Day and before Halloween.

The only thing that he might be able to do but probably not, he may be able to remain as President

“They’re worried about it right now at the White House.”

GOP Rep James Comer said:

“Joe Biden wants to say he’s the most transparent president.

“That’s bullcrap. He’s the least transparent president of the United States. If he were innocent, he would be cooperating with this committee and trying to save his good name, but he continues to act like there’s nothing to see here.

“We’re very concerned now that Joe Biden was using pseudonyms to hide the fact that he was working with his son to peddle access to our enemies around the world in exchange for wire transfers that we’ve already discovered that went to shell companies or fake companies while he was vice president.

“So let’s just think about this … the vice president at the time, Joe Biden, was using fake names in emails and he also was working with his family that set up fake companies to receive wires.

“We’re at the point to where we’re probably going to head to court to try to get some more bank records. “But this is an investigation of Joe Biden, and I don’t think the Democrats, you know, they defended Joe Biden for nearly a year now, can they defend these pseudonyms?

“Can they defend the payments going to things of value for Joe Biden?

“That’s where the Democrats are going to have to have a come to Jesus moment and decide how much longer they could defend the indefensible with respect to Joe Biden.

“It happened while he was vice president of the United States. And what we’re concerned is we have no doubt the he is probably the most corrupt vice president in the history of America.”