South Carolina Bans Sex Change Surgeries & Hormone Therapy For Minors

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed into law a ban on sex change surgeries and hormones for minors.

The law became effective immediately after being signed by the governor and makes South Carolina the 25th state to ban the controversial procedures for minors.

TGP reports: House Bill 4624, dubbed the “Help not Harm” bill by legislators, prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from receiving sex change surgery or any form of puberty blockers or hormones.

The Associated Press reports that the bill also requires school principals or vice principals “to notify parents or guardians if a child wanted to use a name other than their legal one, or a nickname or pronouns that did not match their sex assigned at birth.”

“I signed the Help Not Harm bill into law, which protects our state’s children from irreversible gender transition procedures and bans public funds from being used for them,” McMaster wrote in a statement posted to X on Wednesday. “I look forward to joining legislators and supporters at a ceremonial bill signing in the Upstate next week.”