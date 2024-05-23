Pfizer Insider Admits ‘Pandemic Was a Depopulation Scam’

Breaking news from the heart of Pfizer, where former long-term and high-level employees have stepped forward to bravely expose what they describe as crimes against humanity perpetrated by the pharmaceutical giant.

This isn’t just another corporate scandal. It’s a tale of betrayal, manipulation, and mass murder on a scale that’s hard to fathom unless you hear it from those who were on the inside of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and understand Big Pharma’s role in implementing Agenda 2030 on behalf of the global elite.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel, and check out the new free speech forum.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Pfizer has been rocked by the decision of former long-term and high-level staff to come forward and blow the whistle on the murderous agenda of the elite.

Dr. Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, was the first to break ranks and expose the truth, explaining that the COVID pandemic, and the subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign, was a “supranational operation” years in the making and designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

As Dr. Yeardon explains, “we are in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It’s global and has the intent of control and will involve killing further millions if not billions of people.”

Former vice president Dr. Yeardon is not the only Pfizer insider blowing the whistle on the crimes of the elite and the mainstream media is doing everything they can to cover up the news.

Melissa McAtee worked in Manufacturing and Quality at Pfizer for five years, including during the mRNA roll out, and she took the brave decision to leave the company and expose the truth about what really happened behind the scenes.

She’s under no illusions about the danger associated with exposing Big Pharma.

As Melissa explains, Pfizer are covering up the truth about what is really inside the vials of the Covid mRNA gene therapy product they pumped into the arms of billions of humans around the world during the pandemic.

It’s not a coincidence that doctors and drug stores would not allow you to see the vaccine packaging inserts before deciding whether to get vaccinated.

According to Melissa, during her time in Manufacturing and Quality at Pfizer she learned that a third of Pfizer vaccines contained graphene oxide, which was developed for use as a hematological bioweapon shortly before the pandemic.

Melissa took her proof to the mainstream media and was shocked to discover that not only did they refuse to publish the information, they actively tried to suppress it from ever seeing the light of day.

As shocking as Melissa’s discovery may have been, the most disturbing element of this story is the level of connection between Big Pharma, the World Health Organization and the global elite in headquarters including the UN and Davos.

Thanks to internal Pfizer whistleblowers we now know they all knew and they are all in on the plot to depopulate the world.

Pfizer isn’t the only organization with staff coming forward to blow the whistle on the evil practices of their superiors and the poisonous contents of their mRNA vaccines.

In the video below is World Health Organization whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explaining why she could no longer go along with the anti-human agenda of her boss Tedros and his boss Bill Gates.

Dr. Stuckelberger was condemned by the mainstream media for saying that mRNA contains nanotechnology. But her explosive claims have been backed up by recent findings published by the People’s Voice.

A deep dive into Pfizer’s murky history reveals they partnered with an Israeli to develop programmable nanorobots to be injected into people to alter their DNA, issue them with an IP address, and connect them to the internet.

This may sound like wild science fiction, but when you see the stone cold evidence, it is clear that what sounds like a horror movie suddenly looks like a living nightmare for the vaccinated.

In 2015, Pfizer partnered with Bar-Ilan University in Israel who had been developing these programmable nanobots.

Could this be why Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla repeatedly refused to take his own vaccine?

Bourla wasn’t the only vaccine creator who refused his own product.

Dr Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, the company that worked with Pfizer to develop the world’s first Covid vaccine, admitted on camera that he did not get jabbed either.

Here at the People’s Voice, we are determined to shine a light on the worst excesses of the globalist elite and spread this information far and wide. But we need your help.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue holding the global elite to account for their crimes against humanity but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel, tell your friends and family about us, and join the People’s Voice Locals community and check out the new forum. I hope to see you there.

Watch: