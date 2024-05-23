Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Biden’s Failed ‘Assassination’ of Donald Trump

Joe Biden authorized the “assassination of Donald Trump” according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who reacted with fury after learning the FBI had been cleared to use deadly force during their raid of Mar-a-Lago.

The authorization came as part of a search of Trump’s Florida residence, where FBI agents were granted permission to use deadly force in situations where there was an “imminent danger of death or serious physical injury” to an officer or other individuals.

This information was revealed in a court filing unsealed on Tuesday related to Trump’s classified documents case. Rep. Greene reacted with fury, stating that this meant President Biden and the DOJ had authorized the FBI to assassinate his predecessor.

Newsbreak reports: However, the FBI has stated that the raid followed standard operating procedures and no additional orders were given.

Despite this, Trump and his allies took to social media to spread false claims that Biden had attempted to have him killed, even using the subject as a fundraising opportunity.

“The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light,” Greene posted on X on Tuesday. “I made sure that he knew,” reports the Mirror .

Trump himself expressed his anger on his Truth Social account, writing about the “Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago” which had “AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW, WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY,” Trump continued. “HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE – 25TH AMENDMENT!.”

Trump blasted out a fundraising email with the dramatic subject line “They were authorized to shoot me!” on the day of the raid, August 8, 2022. At the time, Trump was at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey .

“Were they going to shoot [Secret Service] then Pres Trump, Melania, and Barron too? ? ? ” Green queried in a follow-up tweet. She seized the moment to take a swipe at Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

“Speaker Mike Johnson fully funded the DOJ and FBI plus new building and tied our hands behind our backs to hold them accountable,” she raged. “We have the power of the purse and Johnson has handed the purse to Chuck Schumer. All of this is unforgivable. I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden’s DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it.”

In the same breath, she called for the impeachment of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Backing Trump, Arizona representative Paul Gosar also took to social media, tweeting that President Biden “ordered the hit on Trump at Mar-a-Lago.”

The FBI released a statement on Tuesday evening, clarifying that the search was by the book and no extraordinary measures were instructed.

“The FBI followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter,” the bureau clarified.

Trump, 77, is facing 37 criminal charges relating to mishandling top-secret documents taken to his Florida estate after he left office. He has challenged the legality of the FBI raid on his property in Palm Beach, Florida – it was documents produced in discovery during this legal challenge that led to his latest outburst.

An Operation Order for the raid, produced in discovery, contained a policy statement document on the use of deadly force. The Operation Order states: “‘for example, Law enforcement officers with the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary…”Documents unsealed on Tuesday also show that lawyers for Trump found more classified documents in his bedroom months after the August raid took place. Further classified-marked documents were uncovered in November 2022 in a leased storage unit and in the office at Mar-a-Lago in December 2022, according to an unsealed opinion from Judge Beryl Howell from March 2023.”

“Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago,” the judge wrote.