Sunak Promises Zelensky More Missiles & Attack Drones

Ukrainian President Zelensky has been making ‘suprise’ visits across Europe in a bid to drum up support for his nation’s defence against Russia.
He was looking forward to Monday’s “substantive negotiations” with the UK Prime Minister over military aid.
However, even as Zelensky touched down the British government had already announced that even more weapons were being sent to the country.
Breitbart reports: Shortly before he touched down in the United Kingdom — and was photographed disembarking a military helicopter and embracing the UK PM in a hug — Zelensky wrote that he was going to meet his “friend” Mr Sunak and was expecting to “conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face”.
Zelensky said: “The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today.”
The negotiations are to take place at Chequers House, the government-owned country house which is reserved as a rural retreat for the UK Prime Minister of the day. Given its seclusion, it has been a favourite location for summits and talks for decades.
Speaking before the meetings, Mr Sunak said per The Times: “This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke… We must not let them down. The frontlines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world.” The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom was to send more “attack drones” to “strike deep behind frontlines and disrupt Russian supply lines and logistic hubs” and “hundreds” more missiles for air defence.
The gifts follow the UK providing cruise missiles to Ukraine last week, and will presumably be followed by more giving of military equipment today if the talks go Ukraine’s way.
Extra weapons from Britain also follow other fresh pledges of support from European nations over the weekend, as Zelensky goes from capital to capital pleading for weapons to fend off the Russian invasion of his nation. In France, President Macron promised armoured cars light tanks such as the wheeled AMX-10RC, but as reported by the Associated Press was not drawn on the question of giving Western fighter jets to Ukraine, the item at the top of Kyiv’s shopping list.
Zelensky also visited Germany and Italy, with Berlin announcing a new military aid package including a batch of older Leopard One tanks — Ukraine had previously celebrated receiving its successor, the Leopard Two — air defence systems, armoured cars, and drones. Zelensky said of the meeting he had in Germany that he thanked the people of that nation for the “powerful defence package” which would defend lives from Russian terror.
Niamh Harris
