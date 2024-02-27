Sweden’s Top Soccer Player Fighting for His Life Following COVID Shot

Sweden’s top professor soccer player Kristoffer Olsson is fighting for his life in hospital just weeks after getting a COVID vaccine.

According to Danish club Midtjylland, where Kristoffer Olsson has been playing since the summer of 2022, he lost consciousness on Tuesday a week ago and was rushed to hospital in Aarhus.

Svt.se reports: It is supposed to be a brain disease, and according to the club, several of Denmark’s leading experts are working to make a diagnosis and ensure that he receives the right treatment.

Olsson is surrounded by his immediate family.

“Everyone at FC Midtjylland is of course deeply affected by Kristoffer’s sudden illness and our thoughts and full support go to Kristoffer and his family,” the club writes in a press release.

Kristoffer Olsson has played 47 A international matches since he debuted in 2017. In addition to two stays in Midtjylland, he has represented AIK, Russian Krasnodar, Belgian Anderlecht and was a youth professional in the English big club Arsenal.

AIK, where Olsson was part of and won SM gold in 2018, writes on X :

“Everyone in AIK Football is deeply affected by his sudden illness and our thoughts and full support go to Kristoffer and his family. Fight Coffee!”

The Swedish Football Association also writes:

“The entire Swedish football family is thinking of you and hopes that you will recover soon. Our thoughts also go to Kristoffer’s loved ones at this difficult time.”