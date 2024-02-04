Thailand Issues Warning About COVID Jabs: ‘They Cause Cancer and Brain Tumours’

The mainstream media in Thailand is now urging the public to think twice before getting the COVID-19 vaccines, warning that mRNA jabs result in cancer, brain tumors and death for many recipients.

The Bangkok Post recently published a piece exposing how mRNA jabs cause all sorts of serious health issues, including autoimmunity, brain disorders and turbo-cancers.

Naturalnews.com reports: Receiving multiple COVID injections, i.e., a double-dose mRNA (modRNA) from Pfizer-BioNTech followed by a “booster,” can cause all sorts of health horrors to manifest, potentially resulting in early death.

The leading English-language daily newspaper in both print and digital formats in Thailand, the Bangkok Post is doing the Lord’s work by sharing these truths with its roughly 16.7 million readers.

The fact that the Bangkok Post even published this kind of article at all is surprising, considering the paper teamed up with the New York Times in 2021 to produce a supplement, as well as with The Wall Street Journal to produce articles for its daily business section.

“This places the Bangkok Post firmly in corporate media territory,” commented The Exposé (United Kingdom).

The article in question, entitled “Long COVID, vaccines may cause disease and death: Chula, Rangsit,” is centered around a study. It is worth a full read, and worth the support of your click.

Kudos to the Bangkok Post for telling the truth

The study the Bangkok Post article centers around points out that far too many medical professionals are blaming post-injection health woes on the SARS-CoV-2 “virus,” which is often an incorrect diagnosis.

“Persistent physical symptoms after COVID-19 infection should not be automatically ascribed to SARS-CoV-2; a complete medical evaluation may be needed to prevent erroneously attributing symptoms to the virus,” the paper reads.

Another common error in post-injection poor health diagnoses is the standard claim among medical professionals that it must be “long” COVID, even though so-called long COVID was never associated with the types of extreme symptoms showing up exclusively in the fully jabbed.

“It is perhaps among the first of the corporate media outlets in the world to publicise the harms caused by COVID injections and their cover-up without vilifying those who are raising the alarm as ‘conspiracy theorists,'” The Exposé further noted about the laudability of the Bangkok Post for daring to speak truth to the world.

A special thanks also goes to Prof. Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, director of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, as well as Panthep Puapongphan, dean of the College of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University, also in Thailand. These two gentlemen are behind the research in question, which reveals secret efforts by the powers that be to hide data about the number of people damaged and killed by COVID so-called “vaccines.”

“As a result, many people are unaware that the COVID ‘vaccines’ have adversely affected them and they have not been able to find proper treatment,” notes The Exposé.

The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University also found in an evaluation of 100 cases of COVID that occurred in people who were fully jabbed that they developed weak T-cell immunity, suggesting the shots are destroying people’s health, not improving it.

Numerous studies from other countries have similarly found that COVID jabs are killing people by destroying their heart, blood and respiratory systems.

“Prof. Thiravat and Panthep also said that Thailand’s mortality rate has risen compared to levels before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” The Exposé further commented on the study. “They urged for an investigation to establish whether the increase in deaths was related to COVID injections.”