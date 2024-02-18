Thousands of Truckers Vow To Boycott New York After ‘Political Persecution’ of Donald Trump

American truck drivers are vowing to boycott New York City and bring the city to its knees after a New York judge handed former President Trump a penalty of $355 million plus interest on his civil fraud case.

X user Chicago1Ray, a patriotic Midwest truck driver, shared a video late Friday night revealing that a number of truck drivers are vowing to deny loads to NYC on Monday. After the video went viral, the number of truckers vowing to boycott NYC has skyrocketed.

“I don’t know how far across the country this is – or how many truckers are going start denying loads to NYC – but I’ll tell you – you f**k around and find out,” Chicago1Ray said.

Ray continued: “We’re tired of motherf**king leftist f**king with Trump. Okay … Motherfu**ers start to get tired of this shit. Our bosses aren’t going to care if we deny loads. We’ll go somewhere else.”

I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) …I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC)



Truckers are (95%) Trump… it'll get overturned on appeal… pic.twitter.com/qVzx4RKUmd — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2024

ZeroHedge report: Perhaps truckers in America have learned something from farmers protesting against the agenda of the global elite in Europe.

“I’m a trucker, and I stand with the boycott. Time to show the corrupt we run this country. Not them,” one X user said.

I'm a trucker, and I stand with the boycott. Time to show the corrupt we run this country. Not them#TruckersForTrump #Truckers pic.twitter.com/p4F1gADW3S — Patrick Rossow (@HillbillyTkR91) February 18, 2024

Besides New York City, truckers on X call for drivers to boycott liberal cities.

What this country needs is a good old-fashioned trucker boycott of democrat-run cities.

The left needs to be reminded of who really runs this country. #MAGA #Trump2024 #TruckersForTrump pic.twitter.com/Ug3NOiPEHm — The Real Trucker Jake 🇺🇸 (@bigskyfit) February 17, 2024

“Liberals laugh at the thought of a trucker boycott of NYC. A few years ago, a trucker boycott brought the state of Colorado to its knees. MAGA patriots make this country run. Liberals make our coffee,” another X user said.

Liberals laugh at the thought of a trucker boycott of NYC

A few years ago, a trucker boycott brought the state of Colorado to its knees.

MAGA patriots make this country run.

Liberals make our coffee. #MAGA #Trump2024 #TruckersForTrump pic.twitter.com/btG0ceRtw3 — The Real Trucker Jake 🇺🇸 (@bigskyfit) February 18, 2024

What happens if trucks stopped?

Some American truckers appear to be adopting strategies similar to those used by European farmers in their fight against progressive elites aiming to shut down their farms.

Truck drivers transport between 70% to 73% of all freight in the United States. Therefore, when truckers begin discussing plans on social media to boycott loads to progressive hellhole New York City, it’s important to pay attention.