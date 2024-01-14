Trump Warns That ‘Sly Vivek’ Is “Not MAGA”

Donald Trump has called out his fellow Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

In a post on Truth Social Trump wrote: “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, “the best President in generations,” etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.”

He continued by warning voters that Vivek is “very sly”

He said: “A vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” don’t waste your vote!….Vivek is not MAGA.”

Pres. Trump drops the hammer on Vivek. pic.twitter.com/wJ1GoUor9j — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) January 13, 2024

Prior to Trump posting his comments Vivek had retweeted the following: