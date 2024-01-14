Oprah Facing Life Behind Bars On Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Oprah Winfrey’s reputation has taken a hit due to her close friendships with numerous high-profile rapists and pedophiles, but she is about to lose a whole lot more, according to investigators who revealed the billionaire media tycoon is about to be thrown under the bus and prosecuted on child trafficking charges.

Oprah isn’t the only member of the VIP global elite facing charges. A whole host of household names, including Bill Gates, mainstream media figures, and members of the US House and Senate are currently sweating as the walls close in on them.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel, and visit collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv to claim a stake in the channel, earn profits, and have a say in what we do.

Is America’s first African-American billionaire actually the world’s most prolific pimp?

According to investigators, Oprah Winfrey has been hiding in plain sight for decades, conspiring with some of the world’s most notorious pedophiles and sex traffickers, and taking every opportunity to legitimize child sexual abuse in public forums.

According to mainstream media, Oprah’s laundry list of pedophile connections is just an unfortunate coincidence. It’s like the extensive list of Clinton associates who wound up dead in bizarre circumstances, often commiting suicide by putting two bullet holes in their back of their own head. One coincidence after another. For decades and decades.

After Oprah’s close friend Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison on child sex crimes in July, the media fact-checked anybody who dared to point out that he was Oprah’s protege. This was information they did not want to get out.

But in reality, Harris was the star of Oprah’s Netflix show “Cheer,” and she personally groomed him for the role. Then, like many of her other friends, Harris was exposed as a child rapist after he was caught using his position to lure underage children.

But Jerry Harris is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Oprah and her pedophile connections.

You might have heard of João de Deus, or John of God, who will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of a sickening array of pedophilia, trafficking and rape charges.

Oprah featured João de Deus on her talk show in 2012 after traveling all the way to Brazil to interview him. According to Oprah, the man who would later be found guilty of the most hideous crimes was an “inspiring” figure.

That’s right, even Oprah’s spiritual advisor has been sentenced to prison on sickening sex charges.

For some reason Oprah didn’t tell her audience that John of God was literally farming babies through the sex slavery of very young girls and selling infants around the world to the highest bidder.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a conspiracy fact. Young girls were held captive in remote farms where Oprah’s inspirational friend would impregnate them and murder them after ten years of giving birth. These babies were then sold to elite VIPs around the world.

This was a huge global child trafficking operation involving elite VIPs that has been systematically swept under the carpet by the mainstream media.

Why would they circle the wagons around such an evil figure? Because the mainstream media is bought and paid for by the global elite who are essentially buying off them off to keep quiet about the skeletons in their closet.

John of God is connected Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, and Marina Abramovic, who filmed a documentary at his compound in Brazil in 2016. With friends like that, the mainstream media were always going to give him a free pass.

But the story gets even darker. The woman who originally blew the whistle and exposed the child trafficking operation, Sabrina Bittencourt, was found dead days after John of God was arrested.

The authorities quickly ruled it was suicide. But her son was quoted on social media as saying, “they killed my mother.”

Oprah sure keeps good company. She also runs her own school for young girls in Africa. A $40 million school for disadvanted girls, where in 2007 several girls were sexually abused, and parents were only allowed to see their children once a month.

Truth tellers who have been granted a glimpse behind the curtain have been saying for years that Oprah has a “sick agenda”.

Rose McGowan came the closest to hinting at the full truth when she said Oprah is “about supporting a sick power structure” and tossed in the hashtag #lizard for good measure.

British singer Seal, who has known Oprah for decades, also blasted America for falling for the talk show host’s hypocritical persona. Describing Oprah as having been “part of the problem for decades.“

Seal posted two pictures – one of Oprah sucking Harvey Weinstein’s ear, and the other showing Oprah offering Weinstein some fresh meat in the form of a very young Rita Ora.

And don’t forget about British actress Kadian Noble, who minced exactly zero words when she said Oprah “pimped me like a whore” to Hollywood serial rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Noble claims that when she first met Weinstein at an event in London, she was impressed because he was partying with model Naomi Campbell, the supermodel whose house is shaped like the Eye of Horus, and he had Oprah “swinging off his arm.“

The only unusual thing about the night described by Kadian Noble is that the females Oprah was procuring were above the age of consent.

There is talk of a high level cover up with a Hollywood entertainment lawyer revealing that the bombshell Michael Jackson documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ was funded by Oprah and Harvey Weinstein.

According to a lawyer who goes by the name ‘Enty’, the plot to resurface debunked claims about Michael Jackson is all part of a ploy by a group of Hollywood elites to distract attention away from the real perpetrators of child abuse.

Of course, the mainstream media are doing everything they can to circle the wagons and protect elite predators and their enablers and traffickers.

These are high-level people, global elites who are bonded by the same secrets and sick agenda. Oprah is a member of the Billionaire’s Club, or the so-called Good Club, along with Bill Gates, George Soros, Warren Buffet, and Ted Turner.

The so-called Good Club meet behind doors and discuss plans to depopulate the world. Again, this is not a conspiracy theory. It’s a conspiracy fact.

The mainstream media used to report on it until they were completely co-opted by the elite. Now they church out false fact-checks denying they exist.

If the mainstream media won’t do their job and report on real news, then somebody has to do it. Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the elite and reporting on the real news that mainstream media is suppressing.

The consequences of staying silent are simply to great to bear.



You can play your part in exposing the elite by subscribing to the channel and joining the People’s Voice Locals community, supporting our work and gaining access to exclusive and uncensored content. I hope to see you there.

Watch: