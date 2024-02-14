Tucker Carlson Tells World Government Summit: ‘The President Is Senile, Everyone Knows It’

Tucker Carlson told attendees at the World Government Summit in Dubai that “the current administration is very obviously incompetent and the president is senile, that’s not an attack, everyone knows it.”

Carlson made the comments during a surprise appearance at the annual summit after he released an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose mental acuity remains very much intact, earlier in the week.

Tucker admitted he had no idea what was going to happen during the US election, but said one thing is crystal clear. Watch:

TUCKER: "I think that the current Administration is very obviously incompetent and that the President is senile… Everyone knows it. It has now been confirmed this week." pic.twitter.com/PfGfzyxT2z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2024

“It has now been confirmed I would say this week in the report that you’re all familiar with…and that’s very sad,” he added.

Modernity report: Tucker was referring to the conclusion made by special counsel Robert Hur, who said Biden did not remember when he was vice-president or within “several years” when his son Beau died.

Biden responded to the report by getting angry and shouting at reporters, claiming his memory was fine before then mixing up the leaders of Mexico and Egypt.

Donald Trump responded by demanding cognitive tests for all presidential candidates.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre subsequently claimed that it’s perfectly normal to confuse current world leaders with ones that have been dead for decades, as Biden has done twice in recent weeks.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod declared that Biden’s incensed reaction to Hur’s report suggesting his memory has faded only served to “reinforce a meme that’s out there,” adding that Biden’s cognitive acuity “is a problem.”

However, as shown in the video below, there’s still a network of staunch Biden allies who ludicrously maintain that the president is “as sharp as ever.”