US Forces Conduct Air Strikes On ‘Iranian Proxies’ In Syria

US forces carried out airstrikes on what it said were Iran-linked militants and installations in eastern Syria.

Multiple targets were reportedly hit.

The strikes came after the Biden administration pledged retaliation for attacks on US personnel that Washington blamed on armed groups backed by Iran.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria had been attacked at least 16 times this month by “Iranian-backed militia groups”.

ZeroHedge reports: According to a statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, “Today, at President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces conducted self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups.” The attacks were reportedly done by US warplanes, likely operating out of either the Gulf or Mediterranean areas where new US naval assets have recently been positioned, keeping a watch on fast moving events in Gaza. Fox issued the following breaking detail:

F-16s and F-15s were used to strike targets in Syria earlier tonight in retaliation for the attacks on US troops in the region.

Earlier in the day there were reports, though with few details, that US forces in the same northeast region of Syria came under attack, as has been happening in the last several days. The Pentagon had also earlier announced that over a dozen US troops in Iraq and Syria have suffered Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in the aftermath of drone and rocket attacks on US bases in the region.

Below is the full Pentagon statement, which seeks to emphasize that this new, high-risk military aggression is supposedly “separate” from the Israel-Gaza conflict…

The United States is also seeking to reassure a region which is clearly at heightened risk for breaking out into major war that it “does not seek conflict”. But the long-running military occupation of Syria’s oil and gas region suggests otherwise.