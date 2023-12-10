Vaccinated Piers Morgan Reveals He Has VAIDS – Blames Non-Vaxxed

UK talk show host Piers Morgan has developed Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) as a result of repeated mRNA shots and boosters.

According to Morgan, he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has a severely depleted immune system after receiving the toxic injections.

The outspoken TV personality shared his Covid test Tuesday on Twitter and said he felt “as rough as a badger’s a*se” before blaming his VAIDS condition on the “anti-vaccination” community.

UPDATE: I’ve tested positive for Covid, and feel as rough as a badger’s a*se, but in the spirit of ‘The Show Must Go On’, I’m going to have a go at anchoring tonight’s @PiersUncensored⁩ live from my home. Tune in at 8pm, because anything could happen…. pic.twitter.com/aEiGLIOkzV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2023

The destructive immunity response following vaccination is caused by “altered cytokine responses”. Cytokines are small proteins that are produced by our immune system in response to infection. The more jabs a person receives, the more depleted the immune system becomes, resulting in VAIDS.

Infowars.com reports: Morgan, who claimed he had his last booster 2 years ago, said he didn’t take the latest booster shot because he “believed the anti-vax” experts.

“Not making that mistake again!” he quipped.

Because I believed all the anti-vaxx experts who told me it would melt my brain & turn me into an ostrich. Not making that mistake again! https://t.co/kq29u204FX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2023

In response to a cheeky post by Andrew Tate, Morgan claimed he wouldn’t have contracted COVID again if he’d just taken that latest booster shot, again blaming “anti-vaxx imbeciles.”

“Thanks for your concern, Andrew. Ironically, if I’d had another covid booster I wouldn’t have caught the damn thing again and wouldn’t be feeling so rough. That’ll teach me for listening to ill-informed anti-vaxx imbeciles on the internet… !

Thanks for your concern, Andrew. Ironically, if I’d had another covid booster I wouldn’t have caught the damn thing again and wouldn’t be feeling so rough. That’ll teach me for listening to ill-informed anti-vaxx imbeciles on the internet… ! https://t.co/YzlOSEQIvD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2023

This isn’t Morgan’s first encounter with Covid.

The liberal host in 2021 announced that he was experiencing long Covid symptoms, including fatigue and the loss of smell and taste.

Has anyone had long covid symptoms of fatigue & loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered – if so, what did you do that helped get over it?

It's getting very irritating.. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2021

Numerous studies have shown that not only is the vaccine ineffective, but individuals who took the Covid shots were more likely than unvaccinated individuals to be reinfected with Covid.

But the media of course has been diligently covering up that phenomenon.