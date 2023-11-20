VR Expert Says ‘Metaverse Sex’ Will Soon Become The ‘Norm’

A virtual reality (VR) expert has predicted that ‘metaverse sex’ will replace porn apps and websites within the next 10 years.

Sam Hall, managing director of Mixed Reality Rooms, believes people will ‘lean into convenience,’ like they did with dating apps, saying that in the next decade people from all walks of life will chose to strap on their VR headsets to avoid the effort or the risk that can be associated with in-person sex.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

He added that people will be able to live out all their sexua fantasies as “the metaverse has no limit”.

The Mail Online reports: He also suggested that VR headesets will be more accessible n the next decade, phasing out pornography apps and websites just like the two did to magazines.

And when this happens, we will reach a point where VR sex toys and ‘multi-sensory’ VR with smells will become a ‘new normal,’ Hall said.

’Immersive experiences are compelling, simulating the visuals exceptionally well, which, when combined with haptic technology, like sex toys that respond to inputs and produce physical outcomes, will provide an experience close enough to the real thing,’ said Hall.

‘Connected sex toys will make VR sex ‘real’

Hall has suggested that with the rise in VR headsets will come accessories – like connected sex toys.

‘I expect there will be more of an integrated link between Bluetooth sex toys that use haptic technology and VR headsets,’ he said,

The technology carries ‘huge ethical concerns’ in terms of consent, Hall warned.

This is due to the threat of using people’s images or virtual versions of them without consent, among other things.

A 2017 report shared similar concerns, noting that VR porn could lead to unrealistic expectations for the sexual experience or could even have more extreme effects by allowing some to ‘push the boundaries’ and delve into violent and abusive content.

Multi-sensory VR will add smells and touch

Multi-sensory VR, which uses technology to immerse people in metaverse experiences complete with sight, sound, touch, smell, and taste, will make metaverse sex ‘the norm,’ Hall said.

‘We can expect that multi-sensory VR will see sex in the metaverse become the norm for most people in technologically advanced areas,’ he continued.

‘We believe the future of metaverse sex will be a mix of VR headsets combined with sex toys that can be linked using technology that already exists, like Bluetooth, to help create a fully immersive experience.’

While ‘smelling’ in a virtual world sounds like science fiction at the moment, researchers in Sweden developed a device in 2022 that sends aromas up your nose while you play video games in virtual reality.