Doctors Who Tried To Save President JFK’s Life Say There Was More Than One Shooter

Unseen footage shows doctors who treated President John F Kennedy after his 1963 assassination challenging official narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald was lone gunman

In interviews that have been shown for the first time, the doctors say that hey believed there was “more than one shooter”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

The documentary JFK Assassination: What Happened in the Trauma Room?, was aired Sunday on Channel 5.

The medics had spoken out in 2013 but the footage had been kept under wraps for a decade.

The Mail Online reports: Kennedy was shot during an official visit to Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963 and pronounced dead after arriving at the Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Official investigations concluded that he was assassinated by lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald from a sixth floor window of the Texas School Book Depository.

But numerous books and documentaries have challenged that conclusion in the six decades since the killing.

The seven doctors who spoke out treated Kennedy at Parkland, where he was taken to in his open-top limousine after being shot in the head.

Dr Robert McClelland, who died aged 89 in 2019 and was the assistant professor of surgery at the hospital in 1963, said: ‘In all probability there was a conspiracy. There was more than one shooter’.

The official Warren Commission investigation concluded that Kennedy was shot from behind after his motorcade passed the depository, where Oswald was an employee.

But the doctors questioned this based on his horrifying injuries and the fact the bullet appeared to enter the front of his head.

Dr Ronald Jones, a senior doctor at Parkland, asked: ‘The issue in retrospect is if Oswald was in the sixth floor depository, how could he have been shot from the front then? And so was there more than assailant?’

Dr Joe Goldstrich, who was a fourth-year medical student at the time, asked: ‘How could a gunshot from the rear peel the scalp from the front back?’

The Parkland doctors were gathered by filmmaker Jacque Leuth in 2013 after research indicated some of them had seen what they thought was a bullet hole in the front of Kennedy’s neck.

They also examined photos from Kennedy’s autopsy, which they had never looked at as a group.

They all concluded that the images looked different to what they had seen in the Parkland trauma room.

This could mean that the President’s body was tampered with.

The footage of the doctors’ recollections was not released until now because Ms Leuth had wanted to interview Jim Jenkins, the only surviving member of the autopsy team.

This was not possible until 2021.

She also wanted to speak with government medical pathologist Michael Baden and lawyer Robert Tannenbaum.

He was deputy counsel to the House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations, which investigated both Kennedy’s killing and the assassination of Martin Luther King.

Dr Kenneth Salyer, who was then a first-year resident at the hospital and died in 2020, said: ‘When I saw the autopsy pictures, I thought somebody had tampered with the whole thing and it made me very suspicious.’

Dr Lawrence Klein, a third-year medical student at the time, recalled his memories of being in the operating theatre where Kennedy was treated.

‘Dr [Malcolm] Perry and Dr [Charles] Baxter had just walked into that room ahead of me,’ he said.

‘And Dr Perry was standing on the right side of the cart the Preisdent was lying on. Dr Baxter [was] on the left side.’

He added: ‘It was a lie, they really didn’t tell the truth about it.’

The Warren Commission concluded that Oswald fired there bullets from a Mannlicher-Carcano rifle.

One bullet missed and is believed to have hit a sign.

The second – the so-called ‘magic’ bullet – hit Kennedy near the base of the back his neck.

The commission concluded that it then passed into Texas governor John Connally, who was sitting in front of the President and First Lady Jackie Kennedy with his wife Nellie.

Connally was injured in the back, chest, wrist and thigh.

The magic bullet theory made sense because the inquiry concluded that Oswald would not have been able to reload his weapon in time to shoot again.

The third bullet hit President Kennedy in the head.

A bullet – believed to be the one that had killed the President – was later found next to Governor Connally on his hospital stretcher and was assumed to have come from his body.

But theories that a second shooter was involved have persisted since the shocking killing.