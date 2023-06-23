Washington School District Won’t Allow Students To Opt Out Of ‘Pride’ Lessons

A school district in Washington state has told students that they have to participate in LGBTQ+ ‘Pride’ lessons and activities because opting out is not an option.

According to Rebel News the Olympia school district (OSD) issued a statement emphasising that it “has no opt out process for Pride-related lessons as they are aligned with the standards that are required to be taught within our schools.”

The statement added: “OSD is committed to gender-inclusive schools, and we will follow the guidance of our governing agency, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI)”.

If you can't opt out, it's not education — it's indoctrination. — Alex Schirmer (@alexschcom) June 22, 2023

InfoWars reports: Earlier this month the district made a Pride Month Proclamation, stating that it would be carrying out LGBTQ+ themed lessons with ‘Pride’ songs and books as part of a “journey toward Gender-Inclusive Schools.”