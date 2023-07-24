WEF Adviser Yuval Harari Dismisses New World Order As ‘Nonsense’ & ‘Fantasy’

There is no such thing as a small cabal of globalists who try to influence world events according to Klaus Schwab acolyte Yuval Noah Harari

The transhumanist World Economic Forum adviser dismissed the notion of an elite globalist cabal working together to achieve a New World Order as “nonsense” and “fantasy.”

InfoWars reprorts: Harari, one of the key architects behind the WEF’s Great Reset, made an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast last Monday to cast doubt on the New World Order “conspiracy theory”, claiming the world is too “complex” for powerful individuals to map out a global agenda.

“The global cabal theory has many variations, but basically, there is a small group of people, a cabal, that secretly controls everything that is happening in the world,” Harari said. “All the wars, all the revolutions, all the epidemics, everything that is happening is controlled by this very small group of people, who are of course evil and have bad intentions.”

Yuval Noah Harari about conspiracy theories…

“This is a very well-known story. It’s not new. It’s been there for thousands of years. It’s very attractive because first of all it’s simple. You don’t need to understand everything that happens in the world. You just need to understand one thing.”

“The war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 5G technology, COVID-19. It’s simple. There’s this global cabal, they do all of it,” he continued, adding that these crises can then be blamed on “the Jews” or the “Freemasons.”

“It creates this utopian fantasy. ‘If we only get rid of this small cabal, we solve all the problems of the world. Salvation!’…So, it’s simple, it’s attractive, and that’s why so many people believe it.”

Harari then compared the belief of a sinister New World Order to Nazism, claiming the Nazis also believed that a cabal was trying to control the world.

“The basic Nazi idea was that Jews controlled the world. Get rid of the Jews, you solve all the world’s problems,” he said.

Harari’s dismissal of a global cabal who try to steer global events is particularly ironic.

That’s because Harari, a staunch transhumanist and social engineer, secretly attended this year’s closely guarded Bilderberg meeting, an annual conference comprised of the most powerful individuals across banking, finance, military, media, academia, and business – a cabal if you will – that meet to discuss in secret their agenda for the world while the public and the press are forbidden to participate.

Many of Harari’s other previous statements deeply undermine his argument that there is no New World Order agenda.

Harari claimed in 2019 that the age of free will is “over” because AI will soon be jacked into our minds and control our hopes and dreams.

“Humans are now hackable animals. You know, the whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit and they have free will. So, whatever I choose, whether in the election or whether in the supermarket, this is my free will. That’s over—free will,” he said.

Notably, his mentor WEF founder Klaus Schwab co-authored the book “COVID-19: The Great Reset”, which outlines how to use COVID-19 to completely “reset” the global economy toward creating a more “sustainable” and “equitable” society by essentially de-industrializing the developed world and implementing social credit score initiatives.

Almost like it’s an agenda by a global cabal aimed at imposing their vision of the future onto the world.

Harari has also exposed his social engineering ambitions by deliberating how to rid the world of “useless people” as AI becomes more prevalent.

I think the biggest question in maybe in economics and politics of the coming decades will be what to do with all these useless people? The problem is more boredom and how what to do with them and how will they find some sense of meaning in life, when they are basically meaningless, worthless? My best guess, at present is a combination of drugs and computer games as a solution for [most]. It’s already happening…

Fortunately, more and more people are waking up to the reality that technocrats like Harari are trying to unilaterally determine humanity’s future.

Watch Harari’s full remarks: