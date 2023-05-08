WEF Group Hit With Congress Subpoena for Committing Anti-Free Speech Crimes in America

A World Economic Forum (WEF) group has been hit with a subpoena to appear before Congress for committing anti-free speech crimes in America.

Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, announced that the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and the organization that created it, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), are violating US antitrust laws.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“To advance our oversight and inform potential legislation related to these collusive practices, the Committee must understand whether, how, and to what extent GARM and WFA facilitate collusion to prevent certain content from benefiting from advertising dollars and to reduce that content’s presence online,” Jordan said in a statement.

Reclaimthenet.org reports: According to the letters, the House Judiciary Committee has attempted to get communications and documents “related to how GARM and WFA act to demonetize and eliminate disfavored content online, in addition to other information” since March.

However, both the WFA and GARM did not provide the documents requested.

The subpoenas addressed to GARM’s co-founder Robert Rakowitz and WFA president Raja Rajamannar, demand communications and documents from January 2019 to date. The organizations have until May 26 to respond.

Read the letter here.