Biden Creates ‘Disinformation Office’ Tasked With ARRESTING Americans Who Post Fake News Online

The Biden administration has quietly formed a new ‘disinformation office’ which will have the power to arrest and prosecute Americans who share content online deemed ‘false’ by so-called fact checkers.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) formed a new office to oversee the intelligence community’s efforts to fight “disinformation” in the United States, Director Avril Haines announced Thursday.

In a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee, Haines announced the formation of the Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC), which would be focused on “foreign malign influence” aimed at U.S. elections but also “public opinion within the United States.”

“Congress put into law that we should establish a foreign malign influence center in the intelligence community. We stood that up and it encompasses our election threat executive work essentially looking at foreign influence and interference in elections, and deals with disinformation more generally,” Haines declared.

Infowars.com reports: The center was created after approved funding by Congress in September 2022 but little was known about how it would operate.

From The Intercept:

From its perch atop the intelligence community, the FMIC has been designated the U.S. government’s primary authority for analyzing and integrating intelligence on foreign influence, according to a brief entry on ODNI’s website. The FMIC’s acting director, Jeffrey K. Wichman, is a former CIA executive who previously served as chief of analysis for the agency’s Counterintelligence Mission Center. “Exposing deception in defense of liberty” is the center’s motto, ODNI’s website says. It enjoys access to “all intelligence possessed or created pertaining to FMI [foreign malign information], including election security.”

Haines said the FMIC would work with the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) to fulfill its mission, which the Twitter Files revealed works as a malicious censorship arm of the federal government.

“What we have been doing is effectively trying to support the Global Engagement Center and others throughout the U.S. government in helping them to understand what are the plans and intentions of the key actors in this space: China, Russia, Iran, etc.,” she said.

Specifically, the “GEC funded the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a foreign data-driven advocacy organization, which ‘created blacklists of U.S. domestic media voices to cripple U.S. citizen journalists’ advertising revenue,’ according to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (TX), Foreign Affairs Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee Chair Brian Mast (FL), and GOP Reps. Chris Smith (FL), Darrell Issa (CA), Maria Salazar (FL), Keith Self (TX), Cory Mills (FL), and Ken Buck (CO),” Breitbart reported.

This comes ten months after the Department of Homeland Security scrapped its planned “Disinformation Governance Board” in the wake of massive public backlash.

This is just another attempt by the government to establish a Ministry of Truth that will be weaponized against, not “foreign adversaries,” but the American people.

