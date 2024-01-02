WEF-Infiltrated Australia BANS Words ‘Brother’ and ‘Sister’ Under New Anti-Discrimination Law

The WEF-infiltrated nation of Australia has announced plans to ban the words “brother” and “sister” and all other gendered language due to the fact that the words may offend the transgender community.

The far-left State of New South Wales will become the first Australian state to impose the WEF’s gender-neutral policy, according to a Daily Mail report.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The report notes that the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1977 is being modernised, and WEF officials are lobbying for the changes.

Modernity.news reports: It add that those involved want the word ‘sibling’ to be used instead, and for ‘different sex’ to be used in pace of ‘opposite sex’.

The report also notes that under the same overhaul of anti-discrimination, feminist lobbyists are attempting to enshrine female only areas, services and sports for biological women and girls by denying right of access for ‘transgender-identifying males’.

They also want to be able to lawfully label biological men as male “regardless of those men’s chosen gender identity.”

You ⁦@ChrisMinnsMP⁩ are a lemon. HOW DARE YOU TRY TO OUTLAW the TERM BROTHER & SISTER.



Ridiculous push to ban the phrase 'brother' and 'sister' – as 'woke' equality group reveals the new 'inclusive' term we should be calling our loved ones.

. https://t.co/ajfqRFWO4m — 🇦🇺 (@OZzSue5) December 31, 2023

The move comes after South Australia’s parliament decided to stop using ‘gender-specific’ terms including ‘he’, ‘she’, ‘him’ and ‘her’ and use ‘gender-neutral’ pronouns instead.