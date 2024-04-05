WEF Orders Govt’s To Declare Martial Law Due to ‘Imminent Bird Flu Pandemic’ About To Sweep Globe

The World Economic Forum has ordered world governments to make the necessary preparations to declare martial law due to an ‘imminent bird flu pandemic’ which they say is ‘100 times worse’ than COVID-19.

According to WEF scientists, the coming bird flu pandemic will kill at least 50% of those it infects.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“We had not seen avian flu in cattle prior to last week. That is new,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen warned the Washington Post this week. “It is a reservoir for [the] virus to circulate and potentially change.”

Infowars.com reports: Cattle in six different U.S. states have been diagnosed with this new bird flu strain.

Bird flu pandemic could be ‘100 times worse’ than COVID, scientists warn https://t.co/9gg4Bwi2MH pic.twitter.com/v1Md3AhAC1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2024

The Daily Mail spoke with Big Pharma insider John Fulton about the outbreak, with Fulton telling the outlet, “This appears to be 100 times worse than COVID — or it could be if it mutates and maintains its high case fatality rate.”

In a scenario strikingly similar to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. and Chinese governments were working together on avian flu gain-of-function research, which makes viruses more infectious for humans.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky shared a screenshot of a February 2024 Daily Mail article with the headline, “REVEALED: US is collaborating with Chinese scientists to make bird flu strains more infectious and deadly as part of $1m project – despite fears similar tests unleashed Covid.”

“Where have we seen this before? U.S. collaborates with China to make bird flu more contagious and transmissible to mammals. bird flu now discovered in U.S. dairy cattle, transmitted to at least one human being. Knock it off already!” Massie wrote.

Where have we seen this before?



U.S. collaborates with China to make bird flu more contagious and transmissible to mammals.



Bird flue now discovered in U.S. dairy cattle, transmitted to at least one human being.



Knock it off already! pic.twitter.com/H9asIw2bDf — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 3, 2024

The article also made multiple connections between the U.S.-China bird flu research and the infamous Wuhan lab where COVID-19 originated.

“The main collaborators on the project are USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute – a Wuhan lab partner,” Daily Mail wrote.

“Additionally, one of the researchers collaborating on the project is Wenju Liu, who is affiliated with the WIV – which is believed to have sparked the Covid pandemic – and a member of the board of a scientific journal, working with Zheng-Li Shi, who is known as the ‘bat lady’ for her extensive work on bat coronaviruses.”

Secretive U.S. bird flu research was also being done at the infamous American-run Ukraine biolabs, according to the Russian government as Infowars reported in May 2023.

The task force of the Russian Ministry of Defence together with officers of the Federal Security Service and Rosselkhoznadzor have confirmed the collection and certification of avian influenza virus strains with a high potential for epidemic spread and the ability to cross the species barrier, particularly the H5N8 strain, whose lethality in human transmission can reach 40%. Remember that 1% of new coronavirus infections result in death.

⚡️@mod_russia: Documents seized in the veterinary laboratory of the Biosphere Reserve in Askania Nova, Kherson region, confirm the involvement of the Kharkov Institute of Veterinary Medicine in the work of 🇺🇸 UP-8 & P-444 Projects and preparations for the Flu-Fly-Way project. pic.twitter.com/BoB4yB7Y8N — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) May 26, 2023

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed the Ukrainians tried to destroy the biolab in an effort to cover up the U.S. avian flu research.

“According to the employees who remained in the Reserve, the Ukrainian side offered them a large cash reward for removing or destroying the research results,” the ministry stated.

The World Health Organization warned of a potential bird flu outbreak back in February of 2023, and the U.S. started work on producing vaccines for both birds and humans.

It’s extremely bizarre that the potential outbreak is taking place during an election year (just like Covid) and that the establishment has already been steering people away from consuming cow meat and milk as well as chicken meat and eggs.