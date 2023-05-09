WEF Orders Schools To Force Children To Watch Hardcore Porn ‘For Their Own Good’

The World Economic Forum led by Klaus Schwab have launched a new initiative that is sure to have parents up in arms.

The WEF is now calling for schools to introduce children as young as 4-years-old to hardcore pornography in an effort to encourage children to “explore their sexuality and gender options” outside of the family home.

The WEF, which has tapped the Clinton family to push the initiative, claims there is a right-wing campaign to deny children the human right of enjoying their sexuality and trying on different genders for size away from the prying eyes of parents.

Hillary Clinton infamously declared that it takes a village to raise a child – and conservatives at the time were right to question her intentions.

The Clintons believe that children should be encouraged to enjoy hardcore porn so that they can explore their sexuality and gender identity.

Chelsea Clinton, who previously insisted that a person with a beard and a penis “can absolutely be a woman,” is now dedicating her time and resources to promoting the dissemination of hardcore pornographic material in our schools. According to Chelsea, it is “harmful” for children to grow up in an environment without pornography.

Over 50% of the attempted book bans last year involved books with LGBTQ+ characters & themes. Books are a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world. Bans such as these are nothing but harmful: https://t.co/eblRSU7tZk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 27, 2023

To put Chelsea’s statement in context, the book she is recommending contains sexually explicit material, including visual depictions of oral sex, anal sex, masturbation and, most disturbingly, adult sexual contact with a minor.

The photo on the article you’re quoting features a book with explicit illustrations of sex acts, a book about incest, one a sex story about two 10 year old boys, one about a man raping and isolating a 12 year old girl, one about a teen girl who seduces a man who kidnaps her… — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 30, 2023

That’s right, Chelsea Clinton is endorsing a book that promotes pedophilia.

Twitter users across the board were disgusted with Chelsea’s new campaign to encourage children to explore their sexuality through pornography at school.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised considering who raised her. This is a portrait of her father found in the mansion of the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his close friend. It seems the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

Chelsea comes out in favor of teaching kids porn.



I guess we shouldn’t be surprised considering who raised her. pic.twitter.com/glEttB4dlD — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) April 30, 2023

Do you ever get the feeling they are mocking us?

Below is Satanic witch Marina Abramovic dumping real, coagulated blood on a child effigy:

Right after COVID-19 was released she posed with Jacob Rothschild in front of a painting called “Satan Summoning his Legions.”

The elite do not have our best interests at heart and we need to find ways to fight back.

Despite the backlash, the WEF maintains that forcing children to consume pornography is necessary because introducing children to pornography at an early age will help them overcome any hang-ups they have around sex and will help them mature earlier and focus on the important issues in the world.

In case you are wondering what that looks like, here is the new statue outside what used to be the Women’s Museum in Aarhus, liberal Denmark, but has now been renamed the Gender Museum. Hundreds of school children attend this museum every day.

New statue in Aarhus, Denmark.

What was formerly called the Women's Museum, is now renamed to the "Gender Museum."



Dafuq ? pic.twitter.com/lByjEpK9lo — X E V I U S S 🕗 (@xeviuss) April 21, 2023

The WEF has come under fire for its lack of transparency in how this initiative was proposed and developed. The organization has yet to provide any evidence that sexualizing children at an early age will have any benefits for anybody – with the obvious exception of groomers, pedophiles and perverts.

Fact: The World Economic Forum is the largest single gathering of paedophiles and groomers in the world. There is no other place where so many of the people who visited Epstein’s island are seen together. — Acclaimed Journalist (@Jonathan_Witt) May 23, 2022

The results of the initiative are clear to see. Parents in a Texas school district are demanding answers from school officials after first-graders allegedly forced their 6-year-old classmate to perform a sex act while they filmed it despite a teacher being in the classroom.

This hasn’t stopped the mainstream media from jumping on the bandwagon and promoting the WEF’s depraved initiative. CNN, always at the forefront of the globalist agenda, has been urging its viewers to join the campaign to normalize pornography for young children.

According to CNN, anyone who uses the term “groomer” describe someone trying to sexualize children should be canceled and banned from social media platforms.

This is how ‘hate speech’ and ‘hate symbols’ are created by the regime



They take something already in common use, redefine it, then use it cancel and ban anyone they want pic.twitter.com/izZ4CAcpUi — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 6, 2022

CNN’s pro-grooming stance should come as no surprise given what executives at the network get up to behind closed doors.

This is how the globalist elite shut down free speech and promote immorality. In the US, they claim you are being homophobic. In the UK, they claim you are racist.

Of course, the mainstream has been co-opted by the World Economic Forum, and they will try to cancel you if you dare to speak sense about any of these issues. According to the mainstream in 2023, obesity is healthy. The vaccines are not causing people to keel over and die. Abortion is love. And biological men who identify as women do not have any physical advantage over female athletes in sport.

George Orwell warned us about about these times. He said they would convince us that war is peace. How right he was.

Only time will tell if this controversial initiative is adopted by countries around the world, but one thing’s for sure: parents who do not want their children to be raised by a village are not going down without a fight.

And nor should they.

The World Economic Forum has issued a series of chilling warning to the people of the world: hand over your sovereignty to the global elite, subscribe to our values, or face certain death.

This power-hungry cabal of billionaires and politicians has long plotted to enslave the masses, and now they are making their move.

If we do not comply with their demands, the WEF warns, we will face certain doom. They claim that only by handing over our freedom and children to the elite can we hope to avoid the catastrophes that are looming on the horizon.

But more and more people are refusing to submit to the WEF’s tyrannical demands. Brave activists and rebels are rising up to fight back against the global elite, determined to defend their sovereignty at any cost, determined to protect their families and those they love.

Will you join them in the fight for freedom, or will you cower in fear and submit to the demands of the global elite? The choice is yours. But whatever you do, do not underestimate the consequences of your choices.

